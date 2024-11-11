Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya...
CNN's Dana Bash: 'A Lot of People' Say the Trump Campaign Demonized the Trans Community

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 11, 2024
Townhall Media

CNN's Dana Bash the other day theorized that Kamala Harris lost the election in spectacular fashion because she didn't have time to introduce herself to voters, even though she'd been the sitting vice president for three-and-a-half years.

Bash has other excuses as well. She had on as a guest James Blair, the Trump campaign's political director, and said that "a lot of people" have said that the Trump campaign "demonized" transgender people, who she says make up such a small part of the population. For such a small part of the population, they've managed to erase the word "woman" from the lexicon in favor of "birthing person." They got President Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX. Biden celebrated Transgender Day of Awareness with a video.

But the Trump campaign ran ads on Harris' 2019 ACLU questionnaire answer that she would as president use taxpayer money to fund sex-change operations for inmates and illegal immigrants. That was a "wedge issue" to turn off men of color (who are apparently transphobic) and suburban parents, says Bash.

If it's such a small issue, why was the ACLU quizzing presidential candidates on it?

The ad didn't demonize anyone … it just publicized Harris' values, which haven't changed. People rejected those values.

Who made it an outsized issue again?

***

