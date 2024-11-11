CNN's Dana Bash: 'A Lot of People' Say the Trump Campaign Demonized the Trans Community

CNN's Dana Bash the other day theorized that Kamala Harris lost the election in spectacular fashion because she didn't have time to introduce herself to voters, even though she'd been the sitting vice president for three-and-a-half years.

Bash has other excuses as well. She had on as a guest James Blair, the Trump campaign's political director, and said that "a lot of people" have said that the Trump campaign "demonized" transgender people, who she says make up such a small part of the population. For such a small part of the population, they've managed to erase the word "woman" from the lexicon in favor of "birthing person." They got President Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX. Biden celebrated Transgender Day of Awareness with a video.

But the Trump campaign ran ads on Harris' 2019 ACLU questionnaire answer that she would as president use taxpayer money to fund sex-change operations for inmates and illegal immigrants. That was a "wedge issue" to turn off men of color (who are apparently transphobic) and suburban parents, says Bash.

CNN’s Dana Bash to Trump campaign official:



“Your campaign demonized the trans community!” pic.twitter.com/vp38CcfmnX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2024

“Trump said we can’t show our male genitalia to little girls in locker rooms…

HE’S DEMONIZING THE TRANS COMMUNITY!!”



Yeah…you’re not really sending the message you think you are Dana…🙄 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) November 11, 2024

Hardly. We just have boundaries. — Sam Jones (@Dude3571) November 11, 2024

If the MSM and trans community didn’t shove it down our throats relentlessly, it would all be cool. As always, they overplayed their hand. — Sir Charles Norris III, MD (@norwich_chuck) November 11, 2024

If it's such a small issue, why was the ACLU quizzing presidential candidates on it?

It was a brilliant piece of advertising—and hell, yes, it worked! — FreeStateGirl ♀ #AdultHumanFemale #MAGANOMICS (@DRAMAGRRRL) November 11, 2024

The ad didn't demonize anyone … it just publicized Harris' values, which haven't changed. People rejected those values.

Any policy that allows men to compete against women while roaming their lockerrooms is wrong, no matter the number of cases. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) November 11, 2024

If the issue received outside attention, it is because it has had outsized influence. Informed consent, women's rights and parents' rights have all been thrown under the bus on behalf of this "very small" group. Democrats, not Republicans, pushed the issue. — BronxBrownsBacker 🐶🏈 (@Mz_Informashun) November 11, 2024

It's Dana Bash and CNN and MSNBC who outsized the issue in the first place and made everything about needing to pay special attention to trans. You couldn't plan a bbq without special mention of trans. So this is what they got, now they don't like it as it backfired. — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) November 11, 2024

She is right the trans population is very very small.. the problem is the democrats act like they are a majority of the population and base everything around them. — NL-Proud (@709jreddy) November 11, 2024

If you don’t want to be called out as crazy, don’t be obviously crazy. — Liquid7Lobotomy (@Liquid7Lobotomy) November 11, 2024

Think of all the medical procedures that are considered "elective or cosmetic" that are not covered by insurance. Yet the Democrats want the government to pay for transgender surgeries? — Bill Cole (@CarterGwynn2) November 11, 2024

C’mon Dana you can do better than this. — paul c (@paulc28205) November 11, 2024

Who made it an outsized issue again?

