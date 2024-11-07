The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff...
Republican Against Trump Doesn’t Want the Stain of the Party Anymore

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 07, 2024
Meme

The thing about Never Trumpers is that they're all practically Democrats anyway — they campaigned for Joe Biden (before he was knifed in the back) and encouraged Americans to vote a straight Democrat ticket. Giving the Biden-Harris administration four more years to destroy the country was the only way to reset the Republican party and put some milquetoast globalist neocon back in power. As we reported, Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg showed off his write-in vote for Paul Ryan, who was going to be Mitt Romney's vice president and help him put black people back in chains.

There's a group that calls itself Republicans Against Trump, and it tried to console the other RATs.

It's OK to grieve.

One RAT has finally had enough and is switching her party affiliation to Democrat — she can't have the stain of the Republican Party on her anymore.


We're getting the impression that no one cares. The Never Trump act is played out, anyway … you should all just change your party affiliation to Democrat and be done with it.

***

 

