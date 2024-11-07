Republican Against Trump Doesn’t Want the Stain of the Party Anymore

The thing about Never Trumpers is that they're all practically Democrats anyway — they campaigned for Joe Biden (before he was knifed in the back) and encouraged Americans to vote a straight Democrat ticket. Giving the Biden-Harris administration four more years to destroy the country was the only way to reset the Republican party and put some milquetoast globalist neocon back in power. As we reported, Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg showed off his write-in vote for Paul Ryan, who was going to be Mitt Romney's vice president and help him put black people back in chains.
There's a group that calls itself Republicans Against Trump, and it tried to console the other RATs.
Many of us are in shock and sad this morning. It’s okay to take time to recuperate, take a walk, grieve.— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 6, 2024
We’ll be here for you when you’re ready to return. Because the fight must go on. We won’t let him turn our beautiful country into a dictatorship. There is work to do and…
It's OK to grieve.
One RAT has finally had enough and is switching her party affiliation to Democrat — she can't have the stain of the Republican Party on her anymore.
I won’t be returning and will be changing my registration to Democrat. I’m too sick to my stomach this morning trying to explain to my daughters how a RAPIST & FELON was elected as President of the United States. I don’t want the stain of the Republican Party on me anymore…— Sabrina Smith (@6O3Sabrina) November 6, 2024
We're getting the impression that no one cares. The Never Trump act is played out, anyway … you should all just change your party affiliation to Democrat and be done with it.
