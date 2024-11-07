The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls a Special Session 'to Safeguard California Values and Fundamental Rights'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers that she was taking steps to ensure the state remained a "bastion of freedom" under a Trump administration, such as stockpiling abortion pills. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who might have been the Democratic nominee if they'd held a proper primary, is also preparing for the Trump administration, calling a special legislative session to ensure California's values and fundamental rights are protected.

… or climate action -- we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.

California has values?


Newsom wants to keep California a sanctuary state for illegals, abortions, and "gender-affirming care" for minors. He should look at how much of California has turned red and maybe call a special session about working with the Trump administration.

***

