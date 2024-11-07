Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls a Special Session 'to Safeguard California Values and Fundamental Rights'

As Twitchy reported earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New Yorkers that she was taking steps to ensure the state remained a "bastion of freedom" under a Trump administration, such as stockpiling abortion pills. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who might have been the Democratic nominee if they'd held a proper primary, is also preparing for the Trump administration, calling a special legislative session to ensure California's values and fundamental rights are protected.

Advertisement

California is ready to fight.



I just called an emergency special session to help bolster our legal resources and protect our state against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration.



Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate… pic.twitter.com/fIBPKsehot — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2024

… or climate action -- we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.

California has values?

Sooo.... Californians can get ready for higher taxes... crime to continue to go up...



And illegal immigrants to continue to get thousands of dollars of free handouts.... got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 7, 2024

Amazing that you’re willing to put illegal immigrants and your big green hoax agenda above your actual taxpaying constituents who are quite frankly sick and tired of you!!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 7, 2024

You’re such a little bitch Gavin😂 — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 7, 2024

You got owned by a poop map — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 7, 2024





You're gonna lose the right to sterilize and mutilate children, and we will be there to celebrate. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 7, 2024

The voters of California threw out the far leftists and overwhelmingly supported Prop 36 by 70% which you opposed. Get a grip — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) November 7, 2024

You still haven’t learned😂😂



I can’t wait to see you repeatedly fail. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 7, 2024

Where was your emergency session when your state was being invaded over the last four years? — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) November 7, 2024

California isn’t in fight mode; they’re in flight mode



And they’re coming to Texas — Amy Nixon (@texasrunnerDFW) November 7, 2024

So wasting more of our tax dollars on optics? — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) November 7, 2024

Be honest, you are scared of Voter ID laws that are coming. You won't get reelected. — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) November 7, 2024

No wonder people are leaving your state by the masses.

You need to get your priorities straight. — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) November 7, 2024

“California is ready to fight”



I hope you are also ready to lose — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) November 7, 2024

Newsom wants to keep California a sanctuary state for illegals, abortions, and "gender-affirming care" for minors. He should look at how much of California has turned red and maybe call a special session about working with the Trump administration.

***