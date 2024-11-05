Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad

This is hilarious. You might remember late last month when Julia Roberts narrated an ad reminding women that their vote is secret and they don't have to vote for Donald Trump just because their controlling MAGA husbands told them to. Two women give each other sly looks as they stand at the voting booth and vote for Kamala Harris, assuring the redneck man in their life that they made the right choice (wink, wink). Here it is if you missed it.

The organization Vote Common Good has an ad out with voiceover by Julia Roberts.



Julia Roberts: “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”



The message is one Democrats have been using more… pic.twitter.com/wghDadTzFm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 28, 2024

As Yashar Ali says, "The message is one Democrats have been using more and more recently: that women can privately vote for the candidate they want without their spouse knowing." They really have been pushing that narrative. Duh … of course your vote is secret, and you can lie to your husband if that's your choice or just keep it to yourself.

Now there's a very masculine version of the same ad showing some very manly men entering the polling place and getting ready to make America great again. However, the big butch dude looks at his young daughter and slyly votes for Harris. Another big butch dude looks at a picture of his family on his iPhone and votes for Harris. None of his MAGA friends need to know.

Omg they did a male version of the ‘secret vote’ ad and it’s even better than the female version. pic.twitter.com/qwXAtVWq4W — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 3, 2024

This person's being serious — they really think this is better than the female version.

TDS-infected Mark Hamill has hopped on the "healthy masculinity" train and urges you to be a man and vote for a woman.

What is a woman?

What is a woman again? — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) November 5, 2024

Be a MAN, vote for a WOMAN”? Thanks for the gender lecture, Mark, but most of us are voting based on policy, not identity politics. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) November 5, 2024

The Harris campaign knows it's in huge trouble with the male vote — and their solution has been to send out Tim Walz to make awkward football analogies.

The Cringe is Strong with This One. — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) November 5, 2024

Be a man. Don’t listen to Hollywood actors. — 🟩 Sterrling.sats // GG 🦎 (@MSterrling) November 5, 2024

A real man doesn’t vote for a woman who’s unqualified, wasn’t elected and hates Americans. — ArmyBrat68 (@ArmyBrat682) November 5, 2024

Republican men would absolutely vote for a woman … just not this woman.

Can you get more cringe? — Jon Del Arroz (@jondelarroz) November 5, 2024

Nah. I’d rather vote for economic prosperity, low crime, low inflation, making home ownership achievable for more Americans, protecting the border, deporting illegals, and no more wars. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) November 5, 2024

But don't you want your daughter to be able to have an abortion right up until delivery with no reason necessary?

Cool. I'll vote for Tulsi by voting for Trump — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) November 5, 2024

No. I don't think I will. — S. A. Rivera 🇺🇲 (@literaturedevil) November 5, 2024

i would love to. Offer one worth voting for — Cameron (@thewiltingtree) November 5, 2024

Exactly. They've had Barack Obama out there shaming men for not voting for a woman, and Walz has put up several posts "just for the men out there." They're not going to win the male vote.

