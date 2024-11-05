Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher...
Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion
Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the...
Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY...
Don Lemon Gives a Hug to a Terrified Transgender Woman
Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With...
So BRAVE! Faux Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Voted for (Wait for...
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but...
'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for...
SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting...
No Teleprompter or Script? Trump Says Victory Speech Will Come From the Heart,...
BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...

Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on November 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This is hilarious. You might remember late last month when Julia Roberts narrated an ad reminding women that their vote is secret and they don't have to vote for Donald Trump just because their controlling MAGA husbands told them to. Two women give each other sly looks as they stand at the voting booth and vote for Kamala Harris, assuring the redneck man in their life that they made the right choice (wink, wink). Here it is if you missed it.

Advertisement

As Yashar Ali says, "The message is one Democrats have been using more and more recently: that women can privately vote for the candidate they want without their spouse knowing." They really have been pushing that narrative. Duh … of course your vote is secret, and you can lie to your husband if that's your choice or just keep it to yourself.

Now there's a very masculine version of the same ad showing some very manly men entering the polling place and getting ready to make America great again. However, the big butch dude looks at his young daughter and slyly votes for Harris. Another big butch dude looks at a picture of his family on his iPhone and votes for Harris. None of his MAGA friends need to know.

Recommended

Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth
Warren Squire
Advertisement

This person's being serious — they really think this is better than the female version.

TDS-infected Mark Hamill has hopped on the "healthy masculinity" train and urges you to be a man and vote for a woman.

What is a woman?

The Harris campaign knows it's in huge trouble with the male vote — and their solution has been to send out Tim Walz to make awkward football analogies.

Republican men would absolutely vote for a woman … just not this woman.

Advertisement

But don't you want your daughter to be able to have an abortion right up until delivery with no reason necessary?

Exactly. They've had Barack Obama out there shaming men for not voting for a woman, and Walz has put up several posts "just for the men out there." They're not going to win the male vote.

***

Tags: ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS MARK HAMILL MEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth
Warren Squire
Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion
Brett T.
Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY Fighting For
Grateful Calvin
Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)
Sam J.
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)
Amy Curtis
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth Warren Squire
Advertisement