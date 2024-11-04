Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel Bombed Children Waiting for Polio Vaccine

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib was giving a speech to the United Auto Workers but kept her speech focused on down-ballot races. She had the opportunity to endorse Kamala Harris, but she chose not to. Seeing as she held up a "Guilty of genocide" sign during the State of the Union address, she's not happy with the Biden-Harris administration sending aid to Israel. Harris, as with most political positions, is sketchy on where she stands on Israel and its war against Hamas. Joe Biden's support for Israel is why hundreds of thousands wrote in "Uncommitted" during the Democratic primary. Will the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party stay home on Election Day, or will they vote for Jill Stein of the Green Party? In any case, they're not happy with Kamala.

Some call Tlaib a terrorist sympathizer, while others just call her a terrorist. And there's not much she's said or done to dispel anyone of that notion. For example, she was out with a bullhorn spreading the lie that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza when in fact an errant missile fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks down from the hospital.

Tlaib is back with more blood libel against the Israelis, accusing them of bombing children waiting to get the polio vaccine.

The Israeli government bombed children while they were trying to get their polio vaccination. https://t.co/zyVtGlPqrc — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2024

That was her interpretation of the director-general of the World Health Organization saying they were "concerned" about a report they'd received. The WHO is not to be trusted.

Here are some more Zionist lies from Israel National News:

Gazan terrorist organizations on Sunday evening detonated an explosive device on a humanitarian convoy, causing damage to a nearby hospital and injuring six people, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “in coordination with COGAT, a humanitarian convoy enabled the evacuation of patients and staff from the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to other hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip. The convoy also provided humanitarian aid to these hospitals, including food, water, fuel and medical equipment, to maintain their essential operations. These are part of efforts to supply humanitarian aid and address the medical concerns of the population in the northern Gaza Strip.” As the convoy passed by the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said the statement, a report was received from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the detonation of an explosive device, only a few hundred meters away from the hospital. As a result of the explosion, the convoy was hit by shrapnel. No injuries were reported among the convoy’s personnel.

If you believe those Zionists, the IDF was escorting a convoy providing aid to the hospitals, including food, water, fuel, and medical equipment.

Tlaib does not need evidence or confirmation to declare that Israel bombed children at a hospital. It's just a fact.

Rashida once again rushed to vilify Israel before waiting for the facts to come to light.



Gaza terrorists planted an explosive device near a humanitarian aid convoy, wounding six Palestinian children at a nearby hospital.



Who does Rashida blame? Israel



This Member of… https://t.co/uQiOrOaj1y — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 4, 2024

… This Member of Congress spends her days shielding terrorists and spreading misinformation.

Where is the evidence? The UN - an institution complicit in allowing terrorists to run Gaza - calls it a “report.” — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 3, 2024

Rashida’s raison d'être is to blame Israel. Can’t see that ever changing. — A S (@AS_Applebutter) November 4, 2024

You are a disgusting liar. An unhinged Jew-hater, peddling the most vile of antisemitic blood libels. And nothing but a shill for Hamas and the enemies of America! — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) November 3, 2024

Does this woman ever stop helping to spread lies?https://t.co/4Ao7UibfNW — David Collier (@mishtal) November 3, 2024

More unverified, uncorroborated lies from a terrorist enabler. Vile Jew hater. — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 3, 2024

Where’d they get the polio vaccines? — Rogue Overton (@RogueOverton) November 3, 2024

So here is the story, Israel provided the vaccination to the Gazan population and made sure everyone got their shot. All this while Hamas was attacking the same IDF soldiers, trying to get the process ongoing. You are exactly like Hamas, a propagandist and a liar. Shame on you. — Florian Seroussi (@florianseroussi) November 3, 2024

Oh, a “report” from Gaza. No need to get any further info to demonize Jews. Tlaib is a fraud — Michael. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@TexasMichael42) November 3, 2024

Why do I get the sense you’ll be disappointed to learn it’s not true? — amino1 (@amino1music) November 4, 2024

Come on - the real story came out.@CommunityNotes — Wes Than Perfect (@WesThanPerfect) November 4, 2024

In Tlaib's mind, there's no doubt this is the real story. As we said above, she's accused the Biden-Harris administration of facilitating genocide against the Palestinians by providing military aid.

Not remarkably, a search for "hostages" on Tlaib's timeline pulls up zero results.

***