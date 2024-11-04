Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel Bombed Children Waiting for Polio Vaccine

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib was giving a speech to the United Auto Workers but kept her speech focused on down-ballot races. She had the opportunity to endorse Kamala Harris, but she chose not to. Seeing as she held up a "Guilty of genocide" sign during the State of the Union address, she's not happy with the Biden-Harris administration sending aid to Israel. Harris, as with most political positions, is sketchy on where she stands on Israel and its war against Hamas. Joe Biden's support for Israel is why hundreds of thousands wrote in "Uncommitted" during the Democratic primary. Will the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party stay home on Election Day, or will they vote for Jill Stein of the Green Party? In any case, they're not happy with Kamala.

Some call Tlaib a terrorist sympathizer, while others just call her a terrorist. And there's not much she's said or done to dispel anyone of that notion. For example, she was out with a bullhorn spreading the lie that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza when in fact an errant missile fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks down from the hospital.

Tlaib is back with more blood libel against the Israelis, accusing them of bombing children waiting to get the polio vaccine.

That was her interpretation of the director-general of the World Health Organization saying they were "concerned" about a report they'd received. The WHO is not to be trusted.

Here are some more Zionist lies from Israel National News:

Gazan terrorist organizations on Sunday evening detonated an explosive device on a humanitarian convoy, causing damage to a nearby hospital and injuring six people, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “in coordination with COGAT, a humanitarian convoy enabled the evacuation of patients and staff from the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to other hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip. The convoy also provided humanitarian aid to these hospitals, including food, water, fuel and medical equipment, to maintain their essential operations. These are part of efforts to supply humanitarian aid and address the medical concerns of the population in the northern Gaza Strip.”

As the convoy passed by the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said the statement, a report was received from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the detonation of an explosive device, only a few hundred meters away from the hospital. As a result of the explosion, the convoy was hit by shrapnel. No injuries were reported among the convoy’s personnel.

If you believe those Zionists, the IDF was escorting a convoy providing aid to the hospitals, including food, water, fuel, and medical equipment.

Tlaib does not need evidence or confirmation to declare that Israel bombed children at a hospital. It's just a fact.

In Tlaib's mind, there's no doubt this is the real story. As we said above, she's accused the Biden-Harris administration of facilitating genocide against the Palestinians by providing military aid.

Not remarkably, a search for "hostages" on Tlaib's timeline pulls up zero results.

