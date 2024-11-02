Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Passes on Chance to Endorse Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 02, 2024
There are a lot of organizations that are choosing not to endorse anyone this election season, including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Teamsters. We all know that they were all expected to endorse Kamala Harris, but she's such a bad candidate they just can't do it. 

The Squad has been pretty quiet too when it comes to endorsements. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of the battleground state of Michigan passed on the opportunity to endorse Harris.

Politico reports:

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who spoke at a United Auto Workers rally in Detroit Friday night, declined to endorse Kamala Harris just four days out from Election Day, according to The Detroit News.

The Democratic lawmaker encouraged union members to vote but kept her speech focused on down-ballot races. Tlaib, who is Palestinian American, is the only member of the Squad to withhold her support for Harris and has been vocal in her criticism of the Biden administration’s Israel policy.

The Uncommitted National Movement, confounded by Layla Elabed, Tlaib’s sister, announced in September that it wouldn’t endorse Harris while saying it opposed Donald Trump.

More than 100,000 primary voters skipped Joe Biden and instead wrote in "uncommitted," meaning they were going to wait and see what the Biden-Harris administration was going to do about the war against Hamas.

That's exactly it.

Jill Stein is going to have a good election night in Michigan. Harris, not so much.

