JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris

This editor gets to rate proposed Community Notes as either helpful or not. Most people on X are marking this one as NNN — no note needed. Why? Because it's a joke. And it's a pretty good one too. Credit to J.D. Vance for keeping the joy in the campaign as well as taking a shot at "shinkflation" under President Joe Biden.

Make Six Packs Great Again.



Vote for Donald J. Trump🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXGP7T5H6y — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2024

Someone actually suggested the post be accompanied by a Community Note clarifying that "Old Style cans were the same size while Donald Trump was POTUS" and providing a link to Old Style's website as evidence.

"Make Six Packs Great Again."

I agree! LFG! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 4, 2024

Now this is something men can get behind. Men get out and vote for Trump/Vance! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 4, 2024

This appeals more to men than Barack Obama asking if Donald Trump has ever changed a flat tire and scolding them for not backing a woman for president.

Make 6 packs great again pic.twitter.com/DKlSBp5bc1 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (Parody) (@TulsiGabbardrep) November 4, 2024

WORLD’S LARGEST SIX PACK, LA CROSSE WISCONSIN, BABY.



Let’s GO! — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) November 4, 2024

I will shotgun a six pack tomorrow night on video if you win — Kristin (@KiKi1185) November 4, 2024

That’s a good enough reason for me! 😂 — WHO? (@soursillypickle) November 4, 2024

JD holding a six pack of Old Style was not on my bingo card.



But I'll take it! 🤣 — Veritas Ad Dextram (@VeritasDextram) November 4, 2024

Legend. — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) November 4, 2024

We don't know … a bunch of popular progressive accounts thought the video was pretty cringeworthy. Then again, liberals have no sense of humor.

