JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This editor gets to rate proposed Community Notes as either helpful or not. Most people on X are marking this one as NNN — no note needed. Why? Because it's a joke. And it's a pretty good one too. Credit to J.D. Vance for keeping the joy in the campaign as well as taking a shot at "shinkflation" under President Joe Biden.

Someone actually suggested the post be accompanied by a Community Note clarifying that "Old Style cans were the same size while Donald Trump was POTUS" and providing a link to Old Style's website as evidence.

"Make Six Packs Great Again." 

This appeals more to men than Barack Obama asking if Donald Trump has ever changed a flat tire and scolding them for not backing a woman for president.

We don't know … a bunch of popular progressive accounts thought the video was pretty cringeworthy. Then again, liberals have no sense of humor.

Tags: BEER J.D. VANCE

