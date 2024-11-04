Guy Who Lives in Mansion on Martha's Vineyard Wonders If Donald Trump Has Ever Changed a Flat Tire

The Left really, really want to pretend the Democrats are the party of the average Joe. They're not, and the fact that rich, privileged celebrities -- people who don't have to worry about affording food or seeing their kids shipped off to fight WWIII -- are all in for Kamala Harris. But they'll sure pretend.

They also want you to ignore the fact they've attack J.D. Vance for leaving his impoverished upbringing to go to Yale and a law school and become a successful Senator.

So which is it, Lefties? Are you the party of the people or are you elite snobs?

Cause this writer's gotta go with the latter.

Anyway, Obama is on the trail for Harris, and he's trying to make the case that Trump is out of touch with the common man:

Obama: “Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a tire in his life?"



When did tire changing become a cornerstone of political qualification?



pic.twitter.com/LNwX7pmunM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 4, 2024

This writer will send $500 to the Kamala Harris campaign if Obama, Kamala, Doug Emhoff or Tim Walz change a tire live on air.

Dude lives in a multi-million dollar mansion overlooking the ocean on Martha's Vineyard and tries to pretend Trump is out of touch? Puh-leez.

Like he or Kamala have changed tires. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 4, 2024

Not a chance.

Vance is the only one of the four who could actually do this. Big Tim can’t even load a shotgun. — Ben Warner (@BenWarner194043) November 4, 2024

And they look down their noses at Vance.

Oh, great. Now Trump is going to change a tire in addition to making fries and driving a garbage truck...



i challenge Obama to make fries, drive a garbage truck and change a tire. — Queen of Crescent City (@pkelley9) November 4, 2024

He changes a tire on a garbage truck while a squirrel hands him the tools and he wins all 50 states.

Of the 4 candidates (President + VP) in this election, only Vance would likely be successful in changing a tire.



Trump would just get a new car, abandoning the old one.



Harris would cackle and yell at staffers until one of called AAA to change the tire.



Walz would attempt to… — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) November 4, 2024

The post continues:

Walz would attempt to change it himself, but end up damaging the car and jack, and call himself a "knucklehead".

That's perfect.

I don't believe anyone in the race, with the exception of JD Vance, have ever changed a tire. — Bearded Hodl (The leather working Bitcoiner) (@BeardedHodl) November 4, 2024

That's the consensus.

That’s rich coming from this guy.

“[Obama], his wife Michelle, and his two daughters, Malia and Sasha, can have their pick at any of the world's best homes – including a mansion in the exclusive Kalorama district and a property in Matha's Vineyard.https://t.co/83OiCCPFDd — Greg Bed (@gregbed) November 4, 2024

It sure is rich.

I know Obama can’t even pick up a tire. https://t.co/2AmxRGAmT6 — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) November 4, 2024

His hands would get dirty.

I am certain Obama has never changed a tire in his life, either. https://t.co/kE9kuFDFE8 — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) November 4, 2024

Safest bet ever.

I've changed more tires than every president in United States history combined#writeinIowahawkblog https://t.co/RFevxqsYfX pic.twitter.com/ASvKW92qRo — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 4, 2024

A candidate for the people!

I have changed tires and plugged tires on more vehicles and industrial equipment than I can remember.



But guess what. If I get a flat in the company truck, outside the plants? Your boy Rando is letting roadside assistance take care of it. I be getting lazy as I get older. https://t.co/D23PYM1ldf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 4, 2024

And we thought the Left didn't like toxic masculinity, so why would they demand Trump change his own flat tires?

Who gives a s**t? You can call AAA to change a tire. But only Barack Obama can put Iran on the pathway to a nuclear weapon, racially polarize America, and preside over the slowest economic recovery in modern American history. https://t.co/ZlXUGgQoSM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2024

BOOM.