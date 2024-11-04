This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who...
VIP
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With...
'I'm Worried About the Country's Future': CNN Contributor Scott Jennings on Why He's...
You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday...
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand...
Matthew Marsden Has a LOT to Spill About Hollywood
AMERICA LAST: Biden-Harris Administration Brought More Migrants to U.S. Than JOBS in Octob...
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted...
MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Oh, the IRONY! Catherine Herridge Points Out How NBC's SNL Assist to Kamala...
Kamala Rolls Out Calvacade of Cash-Rich Celebrities to Sway Voters Who Can't Afford...
VIP
Vote Trump. Please. That's It. That's the Headline.

Guy Who Lives in Mansion on Martha's Vineyard Wonders If Donald Trump Has Ever Changed a Flat Tire

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

The Left really, really want to pretend the Democrats are the party of the average Joe. They're not, and the fact that rich, privileged celebrities -- people who don't have to worry about affording food or seeing their kids shipped off to fight WWIII -- are all in for Kamala Harris. But they'll sure pretend.

Advertisement

They also want you to ignore the fact they've attack J.D. Vance for leaving his impoverished upbringing to go to Yale and a law school and become a successful Senator.

So which is it, Lefties? Are you the party of the people or are you elite snobs?

Cause this writer's gotta go with the latter.

Anyway, Obama is on the trail for Harris, and he's trying to make the case that Trump is out of touch with the common man:

This writer will send $500 to the Kamala Harris campaign if Obama, Kamala, Doug Emhoff or Tim Walz change a tire live on air.

Dude lives in a multi-million dollar mansion overlooking the ocean on Martha's Vineyard and tries to pretend Trump is out of touch? Puh-leez.

Not a chance.

And they look down their noses at Vance.

Recommended

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He changes a tire on a garbage truck while a squirrel hands him the tools and he wins all 50 states.

The post continues:

Walz would attempt to change it himself, but end up damaging the car and jack, and call himself a "knucklehead".

That's perfect.

That's the consensus.

It sure is rich.

His hands would get dirty.

Safest bet ever.

Advertisement

A candidate for the people!

And we thought the Left didn't like toxic masculinity, so why would they demand Trump change his own flat tires?

BOOM.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests
Grateful Calvin
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With HIS Opponent?
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose
Amy Curtis
You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That Leftists Don't Run It
Amy Curtis
'I'm Worried About the Country's Future': CNN Contributor Scott Jennings on Why He's Voting for Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement