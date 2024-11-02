Folksy Tim Walz Gives Metrosexual Barack Obama a Flannel Shirt as a Gift

Right after he was named Kamala Harris' running mate, the unified mainstream media assured us that Tim Walz, aka "America's Dad," had a "folksy demeanor." It was kind of incredible how many headlines described him as "folksy."

The Harris campaign is counting on the folksy Walz to deliver the male vote. David Hogg called him the model of "healthy masculinity," and they sent him off on a pheasant-hunting expedition to show how he could handle a shotgun. Walz has also been known to wear red flannel shirts to rallies.

The Harris campaign has also sent out former President Barack Obama to shame men into voting for Harris. Obama waved his finger at young black men during a "tough talk" in which he said, "I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me feel like, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

The very masculine Obama and Walz met up at a campaign rally recently, where Walz presented Obama with a red flannel shirt.

No matter your style, it's time to get out and vote. https://t.co/uyNRZrYcpq pic.twitter.com/YPozCOmmdF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 1, 2024

Obama said flannel's not his style, but that Walz is doing an incredible job.

Flannel may not be my style, but I love @Tim_Walz. He’s doing a fantastic job making sure people know this election matters. https://t.co/JTBlZe2uuN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2024

Yeah cause talking about flannel matters so much when cost of living is drowning Americans 🤡 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 1, 2024

It's flannel. Voting men in the battleground states wear flannel. They can relate.

So, you support Stolen Valor, the CCP and cities burning to the ground thanks to BLM.



Tracks. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 1, 2024

Caring about America is not really your style either.



You caused more division than any other president in history. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) November 1, 2024

You’re not the cool President anymore, Barack.



Trump is. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) November 1, 2024

You two can't even fake being men — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) November 2, 2024

So fake. Could you be any more freaking cringe? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 2, 2024

Obama looks scared.



He knows the Harris/Walz ticket is a joke. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 1, 2024

Tampons are not really men’s style’s either — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 1, 2024

I don't doubt that you love each other — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) November 2, 2024

Hey! As Walz informed us Friday, Elon Musk is "that gay guy."

Obama is really slumming it to promote Walz — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) November 1, 2024

"I got a little somethin' for ya." pic.twitter.com/XOR0aBBMAV — MirCat (@TRMirCat) November 2, 2024

Was the flannel shirt to make up for not inviting Obama on his hunting trip?

So staged and pathetic! — Keith in Austin (@Hillsgolfer) November 2, 2024

Staged? You mean they meant for a camera to be there to capture that moment for social media? No way!

