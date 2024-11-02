Folksy Tim Walz Gives Metrosexual Barack Obama a Flannel Shirt as a Gift

Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Twitter

Right after he was named Kamala Harris' running mate, the unified mainstream media assured us that Tim Walz, aka "America's Dad," had a "folksy demeanor." It was kind of incredible how many headlines described him as "folksy." 

The Harris campaign is counting on the folksy Walz to deliver the male vote. David Hogg called him the model of "healthy masculinity," and they sent him off on a pheasant-hunting expedition to show how he could handle a shotgun. Walz has also been known to wear red flannel shirts to rallies. 

The Harris campaign has also sent out former President Barack Obama to shame men into voting for Harris. Obama waved his finger at young black men during a "tough talk" in which he said, "I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me feel like, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

The very masculine Obama and Walz met up at a campaign rally recently, where Walz presented Obama with a red flannel shirt.

Obama said flannel's not his style, but that Walz is doing an incredible job.

It's flannel. Voting men in the battleground states wear flannel. They can relate.

Hey! As Walz informed us Friday, Elon Musk is "that gay guy."

Was the flannel shirt to make up for not inviting Obama on his hunting trip?

Staged? You mean they meant for a camera to be there to capture that moment for social media? No way!

***

