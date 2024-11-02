Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Joe Biden Reveals What He Really Wants to Do to Republicans 'BUTT' He...
New Trump Ad Just Dropped: Kamala Admits Cost of Food Is Too High...
Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Kamala Promises to Fix the Housing Crisis She Helped Create by Allowing Unfettered...
The Keystone Countdown: Salena Zito Brings Perspective to Pennsylvania Politics
The Death of 'Peanut the Squirrel' Sparks a Twitter Meme Revolution in His...
Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They...
Victory for Shawn Farash in Furniture Gate Battle With Nashville Media Censorship
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative
Elon Musk Shares Glimpse of What a Dept. of Gov't Efficiency Meeting Will...
Stacey Abrams Tries to Remain Relevant, Says Record GA Turnout Doesn't Mean There...
Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac

Tim Walz Refers to Elon Musk as ‘That Gay Guy’ at Rally

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Twitter

As we reported on Monday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said we need to get away from the division and name-calling. This was right after the Left had likened Donald Trump's New York City rally to a 1939 pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, but before President Joe Biden had called all Trump supporters "garbage." It was also at the same time he described Elon Musk's behavior at Trump rallies as being "on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dips**t." Believe us, a lot of people noted the irony of Walz of all people criticizing someone for jumping around on stage.

Advertisement

Continuing to get away from the division and name-calling, Walz on Friday referred to Musk as "that gay guy." "Michigan knows that word," he joked. Musk, who it was widely reported this week had built a Texas compound for his 11 children, is the worst gay guy we've ever seen.

According to the New York Post's reporting, Walz, like Joe Biden, has a stuttering problem:

The Harris-Walz campaign told The Post Friday night that the Minnesota governor “stuttered” while trying to say “that guy got.”

“In the video, you can hear someone in the crowd yell ‘dips–t! when the governor brings up Musk,” a campaign spokesman said. “The governor started laughing and stuttered while trying to say ‘that guy got’ — he did not refer to Elon as a gay guy.”

“He got stuck on the G in that guy got while trying not to laugh at the remark from the crowd.”

The man who wants to be vice president "got stuck on the G."

This editor was reliably informed by a PSA starring Wanda Sykes that it's not cool to use "gay" as a pejorative.

Recommended

Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
Advertisement

Donald Trump doesn't struggle with a stutter like Walz and Biden.

He reportedly said it at a rally in Michigan Friday night, but as far as we know, only the New York Post picked up on it.

Advertisement

For what it's worth, Musk didn't take it as an insult.

And if Walz was talking about taxes, did he bring up how much Musk pays in taxes each year?

Speaking of Biden's stutter, here he was on Saturday in Pennsylvania:


***

Tags: ELON MUSK GAY TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Reveals What He Really Wants to Do to Republicans 'BUTT' He Better Think Twice
justmindy
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative
FuzzyChimp
'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Doug P.
The Keystone Countdown: Salena Zito Brings Perspective to Pennsylvania Politics
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone Brett T.
Advertisement