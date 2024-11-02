Tim Walz Refers to Elon Musk as ‘That Gay Guy’ at Rally

As we reported on Monday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said we need to get away from the division and name-calling. This was right after the Left had likened Donald Trump's New York City rally to a 1939 pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, but before President Joe Biden had called all Trump supporters "garbage." It was also at the same time he described Elon Musk's behavior at Trump rallies as being "on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dips**t." Believe us, a lot of people noted the irony of Walz of all people criticizing someone for jumping around on stage.

Advertisement

Continuing to get away from the division and name-calling, Walz on Friday referred to Musk as "that gay guy." "Michigan knows that word," he joked. Musk, who it was widely reported this week had built a Texas compound for his 11 children, is the worst gay guy we've ever seen.

Tim Walz strangely called Elon Musk "gay" while talking about taxes on the campaign trail in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/GhIpnBhRXH — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2024

According to the New York Post's reporting, Walz, like Joe Biden, has a stuttering problem:

The Harris-Walz campaign told The Post Friday night that the Minnesota governor “stuttered” while trying to say “that guy got.” “In the video, you can hear someone in the crowd yell ‘dips–t! when the governor brings up Musk,” a campaign spokesman said. “The governor started laughing and stuttered while trying to say ‘that guy got’ — he did not refer to Elon as a gay guy.” “He got stuck on the G in that guy got while trying not to laugh at the remark from the crowd.”

The man who wants to be vice president "got stuck on the G."

WOW … isn’t that a homophobic slur when someone isn’t gay? — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) November 1, 2024

This editor was reliably informed by a PSA starring Wanda Sykes that it's not cool to use "gay" as a pejorative.

I’m more sure why sexuality would enter a conversation about taxes, but Tim Walz has a special talent doing so. Kind of creepy, Tim! — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 1, 2024

The party of 🌈love is love🌈 always uses "gay" to slander men they hate. — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) November 1, 2024

What would be the outrage if Donald Trump called someone gay? — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) November 2, 2024

Donald Trump doesn't struggle with a stutter like Walz and Biden.

I'm so curious to know what he meant by "Michigan knows that word". — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) November 1, 2024

I need to look into my offensive note book, but I thought calling anyone gay was defcon 1000 offensive, was there a rules change I not aware of? — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) November 2, 2024

Is that supposed to be an insult?



Pretty homophobic…. — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) November 1, 2024

“Democrat VP candidate uses “gay” as a slur.”



Where’s the media coverage of THAT gaffe? Hmm?? — dauntlesslogic (@dauntlesslogic) November 2, 2024

He reportedly said it at a rally in Michigan Friday night, but as far as we know, only the New York Post picked up on it.

Don't get it...why make a gay reference about our @elonmusk while talking about taxes...nonsensical. Timmy is really an odd guy. — Wendy Kinney (@paymentsSHEEO) November 2, 2024

That’s homophobic - either he doesn’t like that Elon is gay or he knows Elon is not gay and means this as an insult - either way is hate towards LBGTQ — Curious Mind Byte (@CuriousMindByte) November 1, 2024

Advertisement

Calling people you don’t like “gay” is elementary school — FIGHT (@Similac6) November 1, 2024

Walz always projects. Interesting. — __Under Construction ____ (@ReliabilityComp) November 2, 2024

For what it's worth, Musk didn't take it as an insult.

I have no problem being called gay tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2024

And if Walz was talking about taxes, did he bring up how much Musk pays in taxes each year?

Speaking of Biden's stutter, here he was on Saturday in Pennsylvania:

He called me “gay” and now he wants to touch my ass 🤣🤣🥲🥲 https://t.co/qH2wigqd32 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024





***