Tim Walz: Stop the Name Calling and Division! (If Only Trump Nazis and 'Dips**t' Elon Would Get on Board)

We're just a few months into the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign and we are now in the full throes of a massive gaslighting, hypocrisy and projection effort that is possibly the biggest in history.

The "campaign of joy" lasted just a couple of days, and then quickly shifted into what we're seeing now, which is "Trump and his supporters are nazi Hitler lovers," and just last week Tim Walz had this to say about Elon Musk:

He then jokingly referred to Elon Musk as Trump's running mate, instead of JD Vance. "Look, Elon is on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dipshit on these things, you know?" he said. "Think about that. That guy is literally the richest man in the world spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election."

Wait, is this guy actually making fun of somebody skipping around on stage?

Tim Walz … come on DOOOOOWN, you’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/1vetzo15W7 — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 21, 2024

Well, we're back to the projection again.

So, Harris, Walz, the Dems and much of the media is on a "Trump adores Hitler and his supporters at the MSG rally were Nazi sympathizers because of an event held there in 1939" and Tampon Tim's calling Elon Musk a dips**t.

Now Walz is saying we need to get away from the division and name calling. You can't make this stuff up:

Yesterday Walz called us Nazi’s.



Today he says we need to get away from the name calling😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZGGeAklsGH — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 28, 2024

It's not a lack of self-awareness -- they just don't care.

Tim Walz says we need to move away from name-calling.



Just a few days ago he called @elonmusk a “dipsh*t.”



Unreal pic.twitter.com/9wBo87h3H2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2024

A grand total of zero reporters will call him out on that. But that's no surprise.