Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone

We're not professional political strategists like Ana Navarro, but if we were trying to get Kamala Harris elected, we would stay far, far away from asking voters to imagine Harris performing a sex act on a microphone. That's almost as awkward as watching that 1995 clip of a reporter asking Kamala Harris if she's Willie Brown's daughter.
Anyway, we try to keep things clean here at Twitchy, but we couldn't in good conscience let you go to the polls without seeing this.
Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 2, 2024
Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone.
This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out. pic.twitter.com/Fzg6X9zr18
He's disgusting, unhinged, and unfit for president!
Is there any more context to the clip? We're curious why he'd do that at a rally.
Honestly you seeing him doing a bit about his microphone stand having been set too low when he arrived for his rally and making the association with something sexual says a lot more about you and where your mind’s at than it does about Trump— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024
Full clip, for context: https://t.co/Iq3CJP6x3m pic.twitter.com/tVCBr1W5GO
Huh, it looks different in the full clip.
I haven't even touched this one, but I think this is a case of perverts seeing what they wanted to see. 😂 https://t.co/a4GDu3zquS— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2024
This is a lie. He was making fun of the microphone being too low. But the thing is - she knows this. Even a couple seconds more shows the context. All they can do is lie and distort, knowingly, consciously, and cynically. https://t.co/UNWJJYpHOC— James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) November 2, 2024
They’re so freaking desperate they’re delusional at best and malevolent at worst. Either way they’re really low IQ or just catering to the low IQ.— Dr. Taylor Burrowes | The Vetting Specialist™️ (@taylorburrowes) November 2, 2024
Sure could it have looked like that, yes. But that wasn’t his intention. And some of us don’t want a president to be a puppet and… https://t.co/ybykt1GLDG
… and fake reading from a prompter. We can handle ad lib and funny moments.
You all are as insufferable as your idol Kamala.
Imagine being such a word addicted freak you automatically think this is some kind of sex joke.— sneedenfreid (@sneedenfreid) November 2, 2024
That, or you're just lying, as usual. https://t.co/KW2C5JHvqK
An objective fact check on this: Trump was complaining about the microphone being too low at a previous rally. He spent roughly 10 minutes of his speech complaining about microphone quality at his rallies.— Pat Hunt (@PatHuntJr) November 2, 2024
He was not simulating a sex-act on the microphone. https://t.co/a7W48NejWR
I watched the whole thing. Trump was annoyed w/ his mic & the mic stand. It was actually funny. He was not simulating a sex act, but I knew the Democrats would claim he did.— Ms Ari (@msaristotle) November 2, 2024
So predictable, & you proved me right. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7CxAd70GIV
That’s what you see. Listen to the words being spoken. But at least Kamala would have known what to do to make it look believable https://t.co/js2TySzT3m— Jodi (@APLMom) November 2, 2024
"Yes. You saw right," Navarro says, before completely mischaracterizing the out-of-context clip. But yeah, imagine if Harris did that. It's easy if you try.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member