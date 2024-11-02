Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone

We're not professional political strategists like Ana Navarro, but if we were trying to get Kamala Harris elected, we would stay far, far away from asking voters to imagine Harris performing a sex act on a microphone. That's almost as awkward as watching that 1995 clip of a reporter asking Kamala Harris if she's Willie Brown's daughter.

Anyway, we try to keep things clean here at Twitchy, but we couldn't in good conscience let you go to the polls without seeing this.

Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?



Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone.



This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out. pic.twitter.com/Fzg6X9zr18 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 2, 2024

He's disgusting, unhinged, and unfit for president!

Is there any more context to the clip? We're curious why he'd do that at a rally.

Honestly you seeing him doing a bit about his microphone stand having been set too low when he arrived for his rally and making the association with something sexual says a lot more about you and where your mind’s at than it does about Trump



Full clip, for context: https://t.co/Iq3CJP6x3m pic.twitter.com/tVCBr1W5GO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024

Huh, it looks different in the full clip.

I haven't even touched this one, but I think this is a case of perverts seeing what they wanted to see. 😂 https://t.co/a4GDu3zquS — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2024

This is a lie. He was making fun of the microphone being too low. But the thing is - she knows this. Even a couple seconds more shows the context. All they can do is lie and distort, knowingly, consciously, and cynically. https://t.co/UNWJJYpHOC — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) November 2, 2024

They’re so freaking desperate they’re delusional at best and malevolent at worst. Either way they’re really low IQ or just catering to the low IQ.



Sure could it have looked like that, yes. But that wasn’t his intention. And some of us don’t want a president to be a puppet and… https://t.co/ybykt1GLDG — Dr. Taylor Burrowes | The Vetting Specialist™️ (@taylorburrowes) November 2, 2024

… and fake reading from a prompter. We can handle ad lib and funny moments. You all are as insufferable as your idol Kamala.

Imagine being such a word addicted freak you automatically think this is some kind of sex joke.



That, or you're just lying, as usual. https://t.co/KW2C5JHvqK — sneedenfreid (@sneedenfreid) November 2, 2024

An objective fact check on this: Trump was complaining about the microphone being too low at a previous rally. He spent roughly 10 minutes of his speech complaining about microphone quality at his rallies.



He was not simulating a sex-act on the microphone. https://t.co/a7W48NejWR — Pat Hunt (@PatHuntJr) November 2, 2024

I watched the whole thing. Trump was annoyed w/ his mic & the mic stand. It was actually funny. He was not simulating a sex act, but I knew the Democrats would claim he did.



So predictable, & you proved me right. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7CxAd70GIV — Ms Ari (@msaristotle) November 2, 2024

That’s what you see. Listen to the words being spoken. But at least Kamala would have known what to do to make it look believable https://t.co/js2TySzT3m — Jodi (@APLMom) November 2, 2024

"Yes. You saw right," Navarro says, before completely mischaracterizing the out-of-context clip. But yeah, imagine if Harris did that. It's easy if you try.

