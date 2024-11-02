Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone

'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

We're not professional political strategists like Ana Navarro, but if we were trying to get Kamala Harris elected, we would stay far, far away from asking voters to imagine Harris performing a sex act on a microphone. That's almost as awkward as watching that 1995 clip of a reporter asking Kamala Harris if she's Willie Brown's daughter.

Anyway, we try to keep things clean here at Twitchy, but we couldn't in good conscience let you go to the polls without seeing this.

He's disgusting, unhinged, and unfit for president!

Is there any more context to the clip? We're curious why he'd do that at a rally.

Huh, it looks different in the full clip.

DONALD TRUMP RALLY

