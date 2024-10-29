YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
Marc Elias Celebrates That Nevada Will Count Non-Postmarked Ballots 3 Days After Election...
VIP
The Left Doth Protest Too Much
Dem Strategist Tells Jen Psaki They May Be Sharing a Cell in Six...
U.S. Oil & Gas Association Issues Warning: Radical Environmentalists Are Fueling Kamala's...
Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life
Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction
Dr. Grok? Elon Musk Wants X's AI Bot to Go to Med School
Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a...
VIP
YIKES! The Rabbit Hole Shares One Simple Chart That Disqualifies Kamala for the...
Historically Illiterate Lefties Leave 'I Voted' Stickers on Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony's Gr...
Doug Emhoff Forgets Who Chants 'From the River to the Sea', Decries 'Antisemitism'...
Way to Trust Your Gut, Kamala! Tim Walz Backs 'Bad Policy' in MN...
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled...

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and Death of Every Woman

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 29, 2024
MSNBC

As Twitchy reported, Michelle Obama campaigned for Kamala Harris recently and shamed Americans for not being up to the moment: "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn." Yeah, dazzle us by doing a press conference. Dazzle us by explaining why you've flip-flopped on every policy from your 2020 presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Obama talked a lot about abortion, and lied about abortion, and tried to reach young men, saying that abortion rights affect them also: they "too will have their dreams of going to college, their entire futures totally upended" as part of the "devastating consequences" of an unplanned pregnancy.

As we said, Obama lied about abortion and miscarriages, and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace amplified her message, saying without hyperbole that the stakes of this election literally are life and death for every woman in America.

Because they had Planned Parenthood and Roe v Wade so that they could get mammograms and be screened for cervical cancer.

Recommended

YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Polls are showing that the hyperbole and exaggeration during this final week of the campaign aren't moving the needle. People see through it. It's exhausting. 

***

Tags: ABORTION ELECTION MICHELLE OBAMA NICOLLE WALLACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
Brett T.
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)
Sam J.
Marc Elias Celebrates That Nevada Will Count Non-Postmarked Ballots 3 Days After Election Day
Brett T.
Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction
justmindy
Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a Plane
Brett T.
DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior' Brett T.
Advertisement