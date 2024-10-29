MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and Death of Every Woman

As Twitchy reported, Michelle Obama campaigned for Kamala Harris recently and shamed Americans for not being up to the moment: "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn." Yeah, dazzle us by doing a press conference. Dazzle us by explaining why you've flip-flopped on every policy from your 2020 presidential campaign.

Obama talked a lot about abortion, and lied about abortion, and tried to reach young men, saying that abortion rights affect them also: they "too will have their dreams of going to college, their entire futures totally upended" as part of the "devastating consequences" of an unplanned pregnancy.

As we said, Obama lied about abortion and miscarriages, and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace amplified her message, saying without hyperbole that the stakes of this election literally are life and death for every woman in America.

MSNBC’s ⁦@NicolleDWallace⁩ on 2024: “The stakes literally are life & death for every woman in America … it’s not hyperbole, it’s not an exaggeration” pic.twitter.com/YxQ99LHq7a — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2024

Narrator: it was hyperbole https://t.co/r8b3Di503R — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

It's hyperbole.

And an exaggeration.

And load full of lies. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 28, 2024

This woman is absolutely insufferable. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 28, 2024

How did women live through the first Trump presidency? — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) October 28, 2024

Because they had Planned Parenthood and Roe v Wade so that they could get mammograms and be screened for cervical cancer.

Of course it's hyperbole.

I'm a woman and it's not life and death for me if Kamala doesn't win. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) October 28, 2024

Nicole is hysterical and histrionic. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 28, 2024

So if Trump wins, I just die immediately or what? Will every uterus in the nation spontaneously combust or something? What about women without uteruses? How will we die?



Just in case I want to make a will so please let me know. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) October 28, 2024

I can actually guarantee you that if Kamala Harris is elected, EVERYONE WILL DIE. Also, if Donald Trump is elected, EVERYONE WILL DIE. Because everyone will die. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

Polls are showing that the hyperbole and exaggeration during this final week of the campaign aren't moving the needle. People see through it. It's exhausting.

