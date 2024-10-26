Michelle Obama Stays Up at Night Trying to Understand Why This Race Is So Close

The Obamas have weighed in on the 2024 presidential election. Barack Obama, of course, was seen leading a confused Joe Biden off stage at a fundraiser earlier this year and showed a complete lack of self-awareness by telling a crowd he didn't see how the country had gotten so toxic and divided.

Michelle Obama says the race being so close keeps her up at night, and she just can't understand why Kamala Harris isn't 50 points ahead. She's pulling out one of the liberals' favorite excuses — the country just might not be ready for a female president.

Michelle Obama says she doesn’t understand why this race is close and stays up at night wondering why, and says the question isn’t if Kamala is ready for this moment but rather if the American people are ready for this moment — and says she isn’t sure what the answer to that is. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 26, 2024

Michelle Obama follows this up by saying: “I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn.” — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 26, 2024

Ah. It's our fault again. — Pops (@frahgerdly) October 26, 2024

Sorry, not sorry that the Obamas are very disappointed in all of us peons. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 26, 2024

Oh no we’re disappointing the Obamas again — Ghost Pournelle (@GhostPournelle) October 26, 2024

Disappointed in the American people 2.0 — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) October 26, 2024

Am I so out of touch?



No, it's the American people who are wrong. — PenderGhost (@PendermanRobert) October 26, 2024

I love being scolded by a millionaire who hasn't done anything but scold people her entire life. — Captain Cringe (@TravisG239) October 26, 2024

We continue to disappoint her greatly. https://t.co/zd0457nH6N — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2024

For the second time she can be proud of her country and we’re taking that from her — Miser (@PropriateMiser) October 26, 2024

Each of us as individuals need to look at ourselves in the mirror and seriously ask “Are the Obamas proud of me?” I pray the answer will someday be yes 🙏 — Grouchy Mars (@GrouchyMars) October 26, 2024

Those dastardly proletarians — Rafael G. Nendel-Flores (@rnendelflores) October 26, 2024

Day number 5834 that the Obama's have been disappointed in us. — Chris V BC (@Chris_in_VanBC) October 26, 2024

We’re a country of racist misogynists, that’s the only answer. — bebe von shtupp (@bebe_strange) October 26, 2024

The Obamas can never fail, they can only be failed.

America is ready for a female president … just not this female.

