Norah O'Donnell, Who Led CBS Evening News with Hitler Story, Interviews Kamala Harris
(Creepy) Whisper to a Scream: Joe Biden campaigns for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

Michelle Obama Stays Up at Night Trying to Understand Why This Race Is So Close

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Obamas have weighed in on the 2024 presidential election. Barack Obama, of course, was seen leading a confused Joe Biden off stage at a fundraiser earlier this year and showed a complete lack of self-awareness by telling a crowd he didn't see how the country had gotten so toxic and divided.

Michelle Obama says the race being so close keeps her up at night, and she just can't understand why Kamala Harris isn't 50 points ahead. She's pulling out one of the liberals' favorite excuses — the country just might not be ready for a female president.

The Obamas can never fail, they can only be failed. 

America is ready for a female president … just not this female.

***

