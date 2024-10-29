Dem Strategist Tells Jen Psaki They May Be Sharing a Cell in Six Months

VIP
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Own our Amy Curtis refers to this post in her upcoming VIP piece, but we thought it deserved its own post. We all know now that Jen Psaki is a certified journalist with her own show on MSNBC — a lateral move from White House press secretary; same gig, better pay. Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" warned us in January that if Donald Trump is reelected, he's going to "disappear" all the journalists. 

Speaking of "The View," it was earlier this month that Joy Behar said that a reelected Trump would use the Air Force to bomb "The View."

Democratic strategist Philippe Reines appeared with a panel of losers on Psaki's show and warned her that in six months, they could be sharing a jail cell.

That Disinformation Governance Board could have been useful if it had refuted all of the claims of what Trump would do with a second term. Then again, its chair called the Hunter Biden laptop story "a fairy tale."

What is it about journalists that makes them think that they're even on Trump's mind? It was President Barack Obama who spied on Fox News' James Rosen and tapped his parents' phone.

What piece of original reporting has she ever done?

We seriously doubt Trump is thinking about Reines right now. These people think they're on Trump's mind 24/7. Reality check: You're not that important. 

***

 

 

