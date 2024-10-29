Dem Strategist Tells Jen Psaki They May Be Sharing a Cell in Six Months

Own our Amy Curtis refers to this post in her upcoming VIP piece, but we thought it deserved its own post. We all know now that Jen Psaki is a certified journalist with her own show on MSNBC — a lateral move from White House press secretary; same gig, better pay. Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" warned us in January that if Donald Trump is reelected, he's going to "disappear" all the journalists.

Speaking of "The View," it was earlier this month that Joy Behar said that a reelected Trump would use the Air Force to bomb "The View."

Democratic strategist Philippe Reines appeared with a panel of losers on Psaki's show and warned her that in six months, they could be sharing a jail cell.

Psychodrama on Psaki show. Phillippe Reines says a second Trump term would be like a "Scream" sequel, much bloodier. He says to Psaki: "You're a journalist. You and I may be sharing a cell six months from now." pic.twitter.com/s7EIRbDxjD — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 29, 2024

That Disinformation Governance Board could have been useful if it had refuted all of the claims of what Trump would do with a second term. Then again, its chair called the Hunter Biden laptop story "a fairy tale."

What is it about journalists that makes them think that they're even on Trump's mind? It was President Barack Obama who spied on Fox News' James Rosen and tapped his parents' phone.

As I've said before there is this fettish on the left and in media where Trump's opponents or enemies elevate themselves to being his worst most important enemy. Like they have to convince their audience that he will come for them first so look out. https://t.co/LqTNLXfPiM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2024

the self importance of these people is astonishing. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 29, 2024

Do they actually believe any of this or are they just counting on an ignorant audience? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 29, 2024

A padded cell. These people are nuts — Robert (@libenterdiscere) October 29, 2024

The biggest lie is calling Psaki a journalist 🤣 — Laura (@llwaldon) October 29, 2024

What piece of original reporting has she ever done?

Ironic on the day that Steve Bannon is released from prison.



They are what they claim to fear. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) October 29, 2024

These people live in a universe completely created by their delusional minds. Their brains are incapable of rational thought. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) October 29, 2024

Confession through projection. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) October 29, 2024

Main character syndrome — fight for the red (@fightforthered) October 29, 2024

Imagine them thinking they're important enough that anyone would bother with them. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 29, 2024

We seriously doubt Trump is thinking about Reines right now. These people think they're on Trump's mind 24/7. Reality check: You're not that important.

