Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on October 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

The campaigns are coming down to their closing arguments, with CNN calling Donald Trump's the most "extreme" in modern presidential history; meanwhile, Kamala Harris is calling Trump a fascist and calling snap press conferences over anonymously sourced hit pieces in The Atlantic linking Trump to Hitler.

The New York Times is reporting that one pro-Harris Super PAC is raising concerns about the campaign's focus on Trump and fascism. Future Forward believes it would be more effective to highlight Harris' proposals: abortion on demand even after delivery, Soviet-style price controls, a ban on fracking, gun confiscation, and more.

Meanwhile, the media is "helping" by interspersing footage of the 1939 pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden with Trump's rally. Her campaign spent $10 million on an ad saying Trump is "too big a risk for America" that moved the needle 0.7 percentage points.

They might have overdone it a bit.

Can they pivot back to "joy" in a week's time? Harris had the momentum when the campaign was all about joy and vibes.

***

