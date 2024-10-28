Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism

The campaigns are coming down to their closing arguments, with CNN calling Donald Trump's the most "extreme" in modern presidential history; meanwhile, Kamala Harris is calling Trump a fascist and calling snap press conferences over anonymously sourced hit pieces in The Atlantic linking Trump to Hitler.

The New York Times is reporting that one pro-Harris Super PAC is raising concerns about the campaign's focus on Trump and fascism. Future Forward believes it would be more effective to highlight Harris' proposals: abortion on demand even after delivery, Soviet-style price controls, a ban on fracking, gun confiscation, and more.

The Harris Super PAC is screaming at the top of its lungs that the campaign needs to change course and ditch the fascism talk. Meanwhile its surrogates are flooding the zone with extremely weird arguments about MSG. It’s a self-created messaging prison. pic.twitter.com/9T9AXcSJWA — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the media is "helping" by interspersing footage of the 1939 pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden with Trump's rally. Her campaign spent $10 million on an ad saying Trump is "too big a risk for America" that moved the needle 0.7 percentage points.

This is insanity. Kamala spent over $10M on ads focused on “Trump is Hitler/Fascist,” and her largest Super PAC said they barely moved the needle, if at all. No wonder they’re in hysterics. pic.twitter.com/NDBbGyX8st — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 28, 2024

I’m pretty sure that a Democratic presidential campaign openly infighting in the NYT nine days before the election is not a good sign. https://t.co/prk3q83PCE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2024

Their messaging is going full unhinged in these final days.



It seems incredibly desperate - things must not be going well according to their internals.



And I imagine they are only going to push voters away with this strategy. — KT (@kthomas96953034) October 28, 2024

They can’t help themselves. How do “dial back” fascism doom hysterics at this point anyway?



“Anyway, let’s talk tax policy”



Just can’t work. Their supporters will all scream that the house is on fire and they aren’t taking it seriously. We just saw this play out with WaPo. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 28, 2024

Don't bother them while they're in a doom loop. — Carl McMann (@McMannCarl) October 28, 2024

Highlighting Harris' proposals? The mandatory gun buybacks? The forced redistribution of wealth? The censorship? The packing of the Supreme Court? — Al Sway (@AlSwayUSA) October 28, 2024

I've had enough of their rhetoric and never want to hear any of them ever again. They all sound insane. — Cactus Castle (@cactuscastle24) October 28, 2024

They might have overdone it a bit.

You telling me Orange Hitler isn’t a winning strategy? — igK (@igKress) October 28, 2024

This is like a crew member yelling to change course when the Titanic is a 100 feet from the iceberg. — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) October 28, 2024

The problem is that there are no proposals for her to highlight! — 🧐In a Tin Hat Tizzy🇺🇸 (@ActivateStrong) October 28, 2024

When you weren't legitimately elected and have no proposals, this is what you get. — King Benny (@KingBennySleeps) October 28, 2024

Her proposals? What proposals? Cracking down on super markets price gouging. Tax payer funded sex change operations for criminals. Banning fossil fuels. Decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Amnesty for 25M illegal aliens. Censorship and gun confiscation. — Mostly Peaceful Pasta 🇺🇸 (@MrPastrnak) October 28, 2024





Little too late dontcha think — justine ling (@JustinLinguini) October 28, 2024

Can they pivot back to "joy" in a week's time? Harris had the momentum when the campaign was all about joy and vibes.

