At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants...
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes...
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny...
Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever
WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger...
PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
Walz's Wang: The Daughter of a Chinese Communist Official, Loved and Left by...
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police...
NY Posts Insists J.D. Vance's Nerdy High School Hobby Shows His 'Dark' Political...
Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Julia Roberts Reminds Women They Don’t Have to Tell Their Husbands They Voted...
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing...
Democrats Inflicting Six-Figure Cancellations on Washington Post for Kamala Non-Endorsemen...
Tim Walz: Stop the Name Calling and Division! (If Only Trump Nazis and...

CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 28, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

They started off campaigning on a platform of "joy" and vibes, but now the Kamala Harris campaign is joining with everyone else on the Left in assuring us that Donald Trump is Adolf Hitler, as evidenced by his Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. As we reported earlier, a CNN hack activist reporter practically begged Harris to come right out and call Trump a Nazi. She hasn't called him a Nazi (yet), but she did hold a snap press conference to address that Atlantic hit piece likening Trump to Hitler, and she has declared that he's a fascist.

Advertisement

Speaking of CNN, senior media analyst Brian Stelter shared this piece from CNN's website saying that Trump has unveiled "the most extreme closing argument in modern political history." Harris' closing argument is that Trump is a Nazi sympathizer, so Trump's closing argument has to be pretty extreme.

Stephen Collinson offers this analysis:

Donald Trump anchored his bid to win a second White House term next week on searing anti-migrant fear at a rally at Madison Square Garden, doubling down on his promise for a massive deportation program on Day 1 to reverse an “immigrant invasion.”

As the ex-president’s allies defend him against Democratic claims he is a “fascist” and an authoritarian in waiting, based in part on warnings by his ex-chief of staff John Kelly, Trump on Sunday delivered a screed that may augur the most extreme presidency in modern history if he beats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on November 5.

“The United States is an occupied country,” Trump said, as Democrats projected messages on the exterior of the storied New York City arena, reading “Trump is Unhinged” and “Trump praised Hitler.”

Collinson notes that Trump also made an economic play, asking, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

So the most extreme closing argument in modern political history is that Trump says he'll deport illegal immigrants.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Inviting in 10 million unvetted illegal immigrants is extreme. Stopping the invasion is common sense.

MSNBC was literally intercutting footage of the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden during its coverage of Trump's rally. But Trump's message that he'll fix the mess Harris made is "the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history."

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny Things at Semiconductor Plant
Amy Curtis
WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger Lib Journo-Land
Doug P.
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing About Football
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise justmindy
Advertisement