CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History

They started off campaigning on a platform of "joy" and vibes, but now the Kamala Harris campaign is joining with everyone else on the Left in assuring us that Donald Trump is Adolf Hitler, as evidenced by his Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. As we reported earlier, a CNN hack activist reporter practically begged Harris to come right out and call Trump a Nazi. She hasn't called him a Nazi (yet), but she did hold a snap press conference to address that Atlantic hit piece likening Trump to Hitler, and she has declared that he's a fascist.

Speaking of CNN, senior media analyst Brian Stelter shared this piece from CNN's website saying that Trump has unveiled "the most extreme closing argument in modern political history." Harris' closing argument is that Trump is a Nazi sympathizer, so Trump's closing argument has to be pretty extreme.

The headline on @StCollinson's latest: "Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history" https://t.co/EegI2ets9n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 28, 2024

Stephen Collinson offers this analysis:

Donald Trump anchored his bid to win a second White House term next week on searing anti-migrant fear at a rally at Madison Square Garden, doubling down on his promise for a massive deportation program on Day 1 to reverse an “immigrant invasion.” As the ex-president’s allies defend him against Democratic claims he is a “fascist” and an authoritarian in waiting, based in part on warnings by his ex-chief of staff John Kelly, Trump on Sunday delivered a screed that may augur the most extreme presidency in modern history if he beats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on November 5. “The United States is an occupied country,” Trump said, as Democrats projected messages on the exterior of the storied New York City arena, reading “Trump is Unhinged” and “Trump praised Hitler.”

Collinson notes that Trump also made an economic play, asking, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

So the most extreme closing argument in modern political history is that Trump says he'll deport illegal immigrants.

Even the Democrat Party is like, “could you all tone it down just a tad over there at CNN? You sound crazy.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2024

I dunno ..saying your opponent is Hitler as your DOJ tries to throw him in prison seems kind of extreme — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) October 28, 2024

"most extreme closing argument"



The argument: Trump's commitment to deport all criminal illegal aliens as soon as he takes office. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) October 28, 2024

I thought it was awesome. The whole rally was awesome. Wonderful speakers full of hope and optimism. — Christy Lovgren (@ChristyLovgren) October 28, 2024

Not really extreme, more like common sense! — Dwight Custer 🦅 🇺🇸 (@DwightCuster1) October 28, 2024

You all would write that regardless of what the man said. — Tolo (@ToloLoLLoL) October 28, 2024

So the same people Trump rightfully called fake news in his speech this evening insist that he is extreme?

Are we supposed to be remotely influenced?

I'm not. — Tom Bonjour (@TomBonjour5) October 28, 2024

Define “extreme” whilst looking in the mirror? — Master Hirax (@HiraxMaster) October 28, 2024

Damn Brian, was it in your contract to go back on CNN to double down on being mouth piece propaganda for Democrat Party? — Life (@RealNatno47) October 28, 2024

I'm embarrassed for you guys. The entire Democratic establishment has fully embraced hysteria. — Charlie (@charli6charli) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile Harris/Walz/Media: Trump is literally Hitler and his supporters are Nazis.



Do you asshats even hear what you’re saying? — Mike D (@miked383) October 28, 2024

His closing argument is, “Harris broke it. I’ll fix it.” How is that extreme? — Bill Kasey (@bill_kasey) October 28, 2024

Inviting in 10 million unvetted illegal immigrants is extreme. Stopping the invasion is common sense.

More extreme than calling Trump "Hitler"?



No one believes you clowns. — Nesuferit (@_Nesuferit) October 28, 2024

Dude. We are all just embarrassed for you now. This is just plain silly. — PrivateUser (@PrivateInCA) October 28, 2024

Trump: we want you to be prosperous and free



CNN: WHOAAA THIS IS THE MOST EXTREME SHIT EVER PEOPLE!!😡 — Jason (@JXX_twenty) October 28, 2024

MSNBC was literally intercutting footage of the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden during its coverage of Trump's rally. But Trump's message that he'll fix the mess Harris made is "the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history."

***