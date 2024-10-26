Norah O’Donnell, Who Led CBS Evening News with Hitler Story, Interviews Kamala Harris

As Twitchy reported, CBS torched what little remaining credibility it had by having anchor Norah O'Donnell this week run with The Atlantic's anonymously sourced hit piece on Donald Trump as the lead story on the CBS Evening News. They couldn't cover the Hunter Biden laptop because it couldn't be verified, but they were OK to run with this.

Kamala Harris will be appearing on CBS Sunday tomorrow morning, and guess who interviewed her. That's right … Norah O'Donnell.

THIS SUNDAY: Watch @NorahODonnell's exclusive interview with VP Kamala Harris starting on @CBSSunday and across CBS News’ platforms and broadcasts.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/3xsrAJrPWf pic.twitter.com/EZHyO3ymcl — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) October 25, 2024

Hard pass. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 25, 2024

Are you guys going to release the full interview and transcript this time? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 25, 2024

You mean watch whatever fiction you decide to come up with in the editing room. — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) October 25, 2024

How much if it will be edited? Stooge — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 25, 2024

How are you guys going to doctor this interview to make her look less stupid? — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) October 25, 2024

They are just asking for it …@cbs of course will hand her pre written questions in crayon, which will be studied by academics and then her word salad will be edited by the @60Minutes crew with photos provided by “Glamour” https://t.co/2DL2EtVm6z — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 25, 2024

Hee-hee. I’m sure it’ll be unbiased and hard-hitting but I’m busy that day.



Also, you need 2 days to edit it? — Bob Borzotta (@robertborzotta) October 25, 2024

We look forward to your edited interview. — Mikedaugherty (@Mikedaugherty5) October 26, 2024

You have lost all credibility! Especially @NorahODonnell — ange (@chinster2017) October 25, 2024

Wasn’t Norah the one who protected Kamala during the debate? Yeah, hard pass. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 25, 2024

And other chance for O’Donnell to play activist for the least trusted name in news. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) October 25, 2024

This isn’t an interview it’s a campaign contribution. CBS is pathetic — Chud Schlitz 🇺🇸 (@StatCastGeek) October 26, 2024

CBS might as well show a video put together by the Harris campaign. At this point CBS is just an extension of the campaign — Matthew Battle (@librab103) October 25, 2024

So how edited will this be? Will we see the transcript? Any commitment to transparency? After ODonnell’s performance at the debate, recent biased newscasts, and the 60 Minutes debacle, CBS is risking the last vestiges of its reputation. — Joan Triomp (@JTriomp) October 25, 2024

It's a real mystery who Norah O'Donnell and CBS support in this election. This will be edited just like the "60 Minutes" interview to make Harris' word salad a little less embarrassing.

***