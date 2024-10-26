Bill Gates Funds Program to Make Math Not Racist
Norah O’Donnell, Who Led CBS Evening News with Hitler Story, Interviews Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported, CBS torched what little remaining credibility it had by having anchor Norah O'Donnell this week run with The Atlantic's anonymously sourced hit piece on Donald Trump as the lead story on the CBS Evening News. They couldn't cover the Hunter Biden laptop because it couldn't be verified, but they were OK to run with this.

Kamala Harris will be appearing on CBS Sunday tomorrow morning, and guess who interviewed her. That's right … Norah O'Donnell.

It's a real mystery who Norah O'Donnell and CBS support in this election. This will be edited just like the "60 Minutes" interview to make Harris' word salad a little less embarrassing. 

***

