The Left Can't Meme: Planned Parenthood Action Deletes Its Attempt

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, someone had put up signs in Philadelphia giving Kamala Harris some advice. One read, "Kamala: Shorter Answers. Get to the Point." That's how memes work. They're short and they get to the point. Unless leftists make them — then you get a wall of text and maybe a photo of Donald Trump with a Hitler mustache.

This editor had started a post earlier today about this meme but found that it had been deleted while he was writing it. Fortunately, Twitchy's own Enguerrand VII de Coucy captured a screen shot. Apparently, Planned Parenthood Action had locked down replies before giving up and deleting altogether.

Marvel at this genius:

The young man in the photo doesn't look too happy.

Way to secure the young male vote, guys.

