The Left Can't Meme: Planned Parenthood Action Deletes Its Attempt

As we reported earlier, someone had put up signs in Philadelphia giving Kamala Harris some advice. One read, "Kamala: Shorter Answers. Get to the Point." That's how memes work. They're short and they get to the point. Unless leftists make them — then you get a wall of text and maybe a photo of Donald Trump with a Hitler mustache.

This editor had started a post earlier today about this meme but found that it had been deleted while he was writing it. Fortunately, Twitchy's own Enguerrand VII de Coucy captured a screen shot. Apparently, Planned Parenthood Action had locked down replies before giving up and deleting altogether.

Marvel at this genius:

It’s hilarious that Planned Parenthood misunderstood this meme format to such a catastrophic degree that they accidentally depicted the real state of politics in 2024, the poor unhappy boy being shrieked at by woke girl



You can delete but the internet is forever pic.twitter.com/v6bLxhQERQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 24, 2024

The left cannot meme at all. https://t.co/H1PwRMvfkP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2024

This is a meme depicting a hysterical woman on molly yelling sexual and radical nonsense to a bored and stoic citizen.



Just saying. https://t.co/sMEBuZTt2q — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 24, 2024

Obnoxious and drunk white girl yelling in the ear of an uninterested guy who's sick of her shit?



Sounds about right for your entire movement. https://t.co/RYthbqduWP — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 24, 2024





I guess even Planned Parenthood realized how ridiculous this post was, since they deleted it. I'm still trying to figure out what they thought the photo added to the post. https://t.co/QFj91EzqGd pic.twitter.com/IkYhOVoduK — Paul Klein 🏎️🇺🇸🇳🇴🏎️ (@SgtWRC) October 24, 2024

The all caps is a nice touch. They are big worried. — Todd Bryant (@the_bryantfirm) October 24, 2024

They locked the comments down quick 😂 — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) October 24, 2024

This is such a good one. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 24, 2024

For real. I saw this and thought “really bad look.” — Dr Alice (@DrAlice) October 24, 2024

Still can't meme after all these years. — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) October 24, 2024

To them, all men should listen to the screeching woke woman yelling in his ear to do better. This isn't ironic, this is how things should be.



No wonder young men are bailing on the dems. — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) October 24, 2024

The young man in the photo doesn't look too happy.

This meme is a self-own. The format is a guy suffering through having nonsense screamed in his ear. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) October 24, 2024

Oh dear God. Bless their heart. — michael (@TheUofofan) October 24, 2024

I don’t get it. Is the guy who obviously wishes he were somewhere else supposed to represent normies while the harpy is delivering planned parenthood’s message? — NachoCat (@NachoCat16) October 24, 2024

Planned Parenthood proved that the left can indeed meme. When they accidentally use a meme format correctly. — Ryan Smith (@ryanesmith15) October 24, 2024

Way to secure the young male vote, guys.

***