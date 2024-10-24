New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever

Kamala Harris said Wednesday night at her CNN town hall that Donald Trump should have been there; after all, it was supposed to be a debate. Instead, Trump was holding a massive rally in Georgia at the time.

Advertisement

Friday is a big day for Trump — he's scheduled to be a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the most listened-to podcast on Spotify. People say this is going to break the internet: Rogan has 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone, with another 17 million subscribers on YouTube. Trump's audience will be YUGE. And he'll speak without a script for around three hours, something his opponent could never dream of doing.

Of course, this had upset the Left. The New Republic, in particular, has written a piece called, "Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever." We read the entire piece by Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling, and there's nothing in it at all describing Rogan other than as the former host of "Fear Factor." We're just supposed to take it at face value that he's one of the worst people in the world. Mummies like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had pulled their music from Spotify to protest Rogan and his allegedly false information on the COVID-19 vaccine (they've since returned). Recently on MSNBC, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay suggested that men were listening to Rogan and "being recruited to fascism."

Anyway, soak up the butthurt:

Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever https://t.co/rxt4dskNh9 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) October 22, 2024

This proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt that you people are complete imbeciles and have the testosterone levels of a little girl. — SgtRico (@RicoPerreira) October 23, 2024

Trump is doing every event possible and Joe Rogan is a great man. This publication however is a flaming pile of shit



That is all — 🇺🇸HamboSlice 🇺🇸 (@Hamb0Slice) October 23, 2024

What events has he canceled, anyway?

Congratulations, you guys successfully got people to bite on your rage bait. Also, congratulations on successfully getting Rogan’s fan base of 20 million to never read your shitty magazine. — Da Cake (@SlipsterOG) October 23, 2024

The worst person ever is whatever freak wrote this garbage — Kyle g (@kyleguo252784) October 23, 2024

This reeks of desperation. — Steven Hunter (@NoNeverOnce) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

Please, @joerogan has done more for bringing truth to light and educating people than you waste of spaces could ever dream of. — Travis Michael (@travismichael82) October 23, 2024

This headline 😅: article of course doesn’t spell out why Joe is so bad, but this writer (or the editor who created the headline) is so ensconced in their echo chamber they think their readers will “just know”. That’s…not how responsible adult discourse happens. — John Roark (@JohnRoark33) October 23, 2024

Y'all are just legitimately broken people. The absurdity of this headline can only be mocked. — Doc (@RealHolliday14) October 23, 2024

The headline is just clickbait … as we said, there's no information about Rogan in the piece whatsoever. He's just an avatar of toxic masculinity, we assume.

Kamala Harris has also been invited.

***