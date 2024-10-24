Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Washington Post Confirms That Trump Is Not Literally Hitler
Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Is Afraid He's On Donald Trump's Enemies List
VIP
Woke Doctor Sacrifices Children on the Altar of Trans Activism
Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re...
Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter...
Brian Stelter: The Bigger Question Is Would Americans Prefer a Dictatorial Approach
Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life...
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
VIP
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...

New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Kamala Harris said Wednesday night at her CNN town hall that Donald Trump should have been there; after all, it was supposed to be a debate. Instead, Trump was holding a massive rally in Georgia at the time.

Advertisement

Friday is a big day for Trump — he's scheduled to be a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the most listened-to podcast on Spotify. People say this is going to break the internet: Rogan has 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone, with another 17 million subscribers on YouTube. Trump's audience will be YUGE. And he'll speak without a script for around three hours, something his opponent could never dream of doing.

Of course, this had upset the Left. The New Republic, in particular, has written a piece called, "Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever." We read the entire piece by Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling, and there's nothing in it at all describing Rogan other than as the former host of "Fear Factor." We're just supposed to take it at face value that he's one of the worst people in the world. Mummies like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had pulled their music from Spotify to protest Rogan and his allegedly false information on the COVID-19 vaccine (they've since returned). Recently on MSNBC, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay suggested that men were listening to Rogan and "being recruited to fascism."

Recommended

Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Anyway, soak up the butthurt:

What events has he canceled, anyway?

Advertisement

The headline is just clickbait … as we said, there's no information about Rogan in the piece whatsoever. He's just an avatar of toxic masculinity, we assume.

Kamala Harris has also been invited.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE ROGAN NEW REPUBLIC PODCAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Warren Squire
Washington Post Confirms That Trump Is Not Literally Hitler
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work
Brett T.
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
justmindy
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears Warren Squire
Advertisement