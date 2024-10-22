Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories

We've written quite a few posts about NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny. We were really busy writing about her when Christopher Rufo was bringing the nation's attention to critical race theory being interwoven in public school curriculums. Critical race theory was a right-wing bogeyman and "the new Antifa"; Zadrozny examined how "longtime ultra-conservative activists" and misguided parents were weaponizing the critical race theory bogeyman. She talked with Chris Hayes about the Right's fixation with race and the "moral panic machine" over CRT in schools. She's the very definition of an activist reporter.

Cleta Mitchell of the Election Integrity Network got a heads-up that Zadrozny was doing a hit piece on her and was giving her the chance to respond.

I know the establishment media is beyond redemption. But just look at this email I received yesterday from a “senior reporter” from NBC “News”. I’m going to start posting these every time so you can see how every story, every reporter is 100% in the tank against election… — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) October 22, 2024

… against election integrity. Journalism is dead.

Here's the email:

Hello, My name is Brandy Zadrozny and I’m a senior reporter with NBC News, working on a story about the belief in widespread noncitizen voting will fuel an attempt to steal the election from Donald Trump in 2024. I’m reaching out because we name the OCVC, EIN, and Cleta Mitchell among the leaders of a movement built on this belief. Nearly every expert considers this to be an unfounded conspiracy theory. Yet in weekly Webex and zoom meetings — recordings of which have been shared with journalists at outlets including NBC News — state and national activists either belonging to or partnered with EIN continue to push this myth. I’m reaching out to give you an opportunity to clarify or comment. Would love to interview Mrs. Mitchell if that’s a possibility. My deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday October 22. Happy to talk over the phone on the number below.

"Nearly every expert considers this to be an unfounded conspiracy theory." Ah, Zadrozny is bringing out the "experts." Who are these experts? And what have they done to ensure noncitizens don't vote in the 2024 election? Or are they of the mind that it happens so infrequently that it's not worth bothering with?

Dear @BrandyZadrozny:



Are these thousands of noncitizens who got caught illegally registered to vote--and thousands more who got caught actually illegally voting--part of an "unfounded conspiracy theory?"https://t.co/sNeg1cRxSB — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 22, 2024

Ah, Media Matter for America are the experts.

This is the same partisan hack reporter who tried to blame BLM and antifa riots on "white nationalists":https://t.co/Jd67vJ1isE — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 22, 2024

Well there's a reason Elon started auto replying with a turd emoji. 💩



Really she had to put 3 lazy biases in the same sentence?

- "experts"

- "unfounded"

- "conspiracy theory"



All that's missing is "without evidence" — Bev Harris (@BevHarrisWrites) October 22, 2024

Didn’t need to read beyond “hello I’m Brandy Zadrozny”.



One of the most dishonest and vile “journalists” out there. I’d have to pray a novena over my email account if I got one from her. — Lhop (@Lhop963) October 22, 2024

It reads like extortion. I.e. "I'm going to write a hit piece on you and claim the moral high ground, and this is your chance to deny my allegations." These people are a cult. — Brian Parsons 🇺🇲 (@_BrianMichaelP) October 22, 2024

The story has been written before the first interview. — Patricia Webster (@KyppyDoodle) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile the DOJ is prosecuting states for removing non citizen voters from their rollls. — StacyShea (@TheStacyShea) October 22, 2024

No legacy media puppet, and @BrandyZadrozny is one, can complete any sentence or any question without this little gem: "Nearly every expert considers this to be an unfounded conspiracy theory."



It's how we know we are dealing with state actors and not actual journalists.… — Beatrix (@Hebdo2015) October 22, 2024

“Expert” is another word that has lost all its meaning. Every time they say “experts say” you know the whole thing is bulls-it!!! — Carlos Tellechea (@teldimaberg) October 22, 2024

Nearly every expert. Reminds me of the 51 intel people. — Liz Lambert 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@LizLamb44385395) October 22, 2024

Note how the so-called reporter already instructs you (the person she wants to interview) of the conclusion and premise of the story before it is even written. Purveyors of truth — Marcell Strbich (@marcellstrbich) October 22, 2024

So, they know before they investigate that it is a "hoax". That is called making up the story being a hoax and looking to humiliate those that say it is true to shut the story down. — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) October 22, 2024

They hold on to the term "widespread" like it was their security blanket. Because without it their argument evaporates. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 22, 2024

Even one noncitizen voting is cause for concern.

As someone mentioned above, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to purge noncitizens from the voter rolls and found himself at the wrong end of a Department of Justice lawsuit that claimed state officials violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 by challenging voters’ eligibility too close to the November election. It's no conspiracy theory that the administration wants to enable illegals to vote.

