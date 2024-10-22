Kamala Harris Headed to Texas to Campaign With Ted Cruz Challenger
Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories

We've written quite a few posts about NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny. We were really busy writing about her when Christopher Rufo was bringing the nation's attention to critical race theory being interwoven in public school curriculums. Critical race theory was a right-wing bogeyman and "the new Antifa";  Zadrozny examined how "longtime ultra-conservative activists" and misguided parents were weaponizing the critical race theory bogeyman. She talked with Chris Hayes about the Right's fixation with race and the "moral panic machine" over CRT in schools. She's the very definition of an activist reporter.

Cleta Mitchell of the Election Integrity Network got a heads-up that Zadrozny was doing a hit piece on her and was giving her the chance to respond.

… against election integrity.  Journalism is dead.

Here's the email:

Hello, 

 My name is Brandy Zadrozny and I’m a senior reporter with NBC News, working on a story about the belief in widespread noncitizen voting will fuel an attempt to steal the election from Donald Trump in 2024. I’m reaching out because we name the OCVC, EIN, and Cleta Mitchell among the leaders of a movement built on this belief.

 Nearly every expert considers this to be an unfounded conspiracy theory. Yet in weekly Webex and zoom meetings — recordings of which have been shared with journalists at outlets including NBC News — state and national activists either belonging to or partnered with EIN continue to push this myth.

 I’m reaching out to give you an opportunity to clarify or comment. Would love to interview Mrs. Mitchell if that’s a possibility.

 My deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday October 22. Happy to talk over the phone on the number below.

"Nearly every expert considers this to be an unfounded conspiracy theory." Ah, Zadrozny is bringing out the "experts." Who are these experts? And what have they done to ensure noncitizens don't vote in the 2024 election? Or are they of the mind that it happens so infrequently that it's not worth bothering with?

Ah, Media Matter for America are the experts.

Even one noncitizen voting is cause for concern. 

As someone mentioned above, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to purge noncitizens from the voter rolls and found himself at the wrong end of a Department of Justice lawsuit that claimed state officials violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 by challenging voters’ eligibility too close to the November election. It's no conspiracy theory that the administration wants to enable illegals to vote.

***

