Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls

Democrats and the media -- as always, pardon the redundancy -- often mock concerns from the Right about noncitizens voting in U.S. elections. "That rarely happens," they often claim (the definition of "rarely" being up for debate).

The Biden-Harris Justice Department has now filed a lawsuit against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to remove purge ineligible voters from the rolls. The DOJ's concern with the election just around the corner speaks volumes:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a lawsuit against the state of Virginia for purging voter rolls on Friday. The department claims state officials violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by challenging voters’ eligibility too close to the November election. “As the National Voter Registration Act mandates, officials across the country should take heed of the law’s crystal clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has responded to the Biden-Harris lawsuit that makes their actual election concerns abundantly clear:

With less than 30 days until the election, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is filing an unprecedented lawsuit against me and the Commonwealth of Virginia, for appropriately enforcing a 2006 law to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls.



Virginians - and Americans - will… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 11, 2024

Youngkin's second in command had this to say:

In 2006, then Democrat Gov. Tim Kaine signed into law a common sense bill requiring Virginia to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls. It was the law then and it REMAINS the law now. https://t.co/TYURn5ZX94 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 11, 2024

The intent of Biden, Harris, the DOJ and all the Democrats couldn't be more obvious:

To be clear on what’s happening here, the Harris-Biden Justice Department is suing one of the 50 United States of America to force them TO ALLOW NON-CITIZENS TO VOTE. https://t.co/gsF53uYZ4H — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 11, 2024

Isn't it strange how the people now trying to portray themselves as the "law and order" party who are super serious about election security freak out when noncitizens and others not legally on voter rolls are removed?

And why, exactly, would the Biden-Harris DOJ be doing this?



We know the answer. https://t.co/GKNVdhMl4A — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 11, 2024

Yes we do know the answer.

The Left is openly fighting to allow illegal aliens to vote. It’s why millions have been allowed to come here. They’re not even hiding it because they are desperate. https://t.co/TWawTKVMHf — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) October 12, 2024

The Left's desperation is palpable.

The Biden/Harris Regime are lawless gangsters who are also telling you outright that they want illegals to vote. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 11, 2024

They are the pro election interference party. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 12, 2024

When these Democrats claim the Right invites election interference it's the usual high level of projection we've come to expect.