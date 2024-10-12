Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls

Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video...
Doug P.  |  10:11 AM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Democrats and the media -- as always, pardon the redundancy -- often mock concerns from the Right about noncitizens voting in U.S. elections. "That rarely happens," they often claim (the definition of "rarely" being up for debate). 

The Biden-Harris Justice Department has now filed a lawsuit against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to remove purge ineligible voters from the rolls. The DOJ's concern with the election just around the corner speaks volumes

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a lawsuit against the state of Virginia for purging voter rolls on Friday. The department claims state officials violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by challenging voters’ eligibility too close to the November election. 

“As the National Voter Registration Act mandates, officials across the country should take heed of the law’s crystal clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division. 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has responded to the Biden-Harris lawsuit that makes their actual election concerns abundantly clear:

Youngkin's second in command had this to say:

The intent of Biden, Harris, the DOJ and all the Democrats couldn't be more obvious:

Isn't it strange how the people now trying to portray themselves as the "law and order" party who are super serious about election security freak out when noncitizens and others not legally on voter rolls are removed?

Yes we do know the answer.

The Left's desperation is palpable.

When these Democrats claim the Right invites election interference it's the usual high level of projection we've come to expect.

