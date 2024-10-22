Kamala Harris Headed to Texas to Campaign With Ted Cruz Challenger
Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories
Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris
Lying Liars Who LIE: Atlantic Deceptively Translates What Meadows Spokesman Said in Anti-T...
VIP
What's the Name for People Who Get Tricked by Stupid People? Democrats
Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director
Liz Cheney's Opinions on Nannies Don't Include Doug Emhoff's Adventures in Babysitting
Tim Walz: The Cheneys' Endorsement Gives Permission to the 'Don't Tread on Me'...
'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLU...
Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherw...
Eminem to Introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit
HOO BOY: Kamala's 'Blue Wall' Is Cracking As Campaign Braces for Possible Losses...
Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostage...
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver

Former Obama Adviser Knows That Trump Is Going to Try to Steal the Election

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

How can Donald Trump plausibly steal the election when Kamala Harris is going to sweep all 50 states because she's so popular? Creepy Jim Messina, former advisor to President Barack Obama, was on Jen Psaki's program on MSNBC Sunday and said he's worried about the day after the election.

Advertisement

He's going to steal it by getting more electoral votes. Lauren Irwin reports for The Hill:

Messina argued Trump has shown what he will do after the election by filing various lawsuits in battleground states that target early voting and voter rolls.

“That is a precursor to what they are going to do after the election. They are going to try to set up a way to steal this election to get some of these crazy cases to their favorite United States Supreme Court,” Messina said.

As the campaign is nearing its end and Election Day is just more than two weeks away, Trump has ratcheted up the intensity of his rhetoric, including saying he would use military force to go after his enemies.

In a statement to The Hill, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung argued Messina and Democrats are worried about losing the race.

“Jim Messina is a punk and a has-been who nobody listens to because he hasn’t evolved with the times,” Cheung said. “Kamala and the Democrats are clearly scared of the momentum President Trump has so they are preparing their excuses already.”

Recommended

Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
Advertisement

This editor is still stunned that CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book calling the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history." In history! When the Democrats win, the electoral process works flawlessly.

Advertisement

A confident campaign wouldn't be talking like this. They're already saying that Trump is going to steal the election. These are the people who still deny that he won the election in 2016.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION JEN PSAKI JIM MESSINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED
Amy Curtis
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Harris Headed to Texas to Campaign With Ted Cruz Challenger
Brett T.
Frack Around and FIND OUT! Selena Zito Fact-Bombs Kamala's Climate Engagement Director
Eric V.
Chris Mowrey Says If You're a Real Man, You're Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories Brett T.
Advertisement