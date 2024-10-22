Former Obama Adviser Knows That Trump Is Going to Try to Steal the Election

How can Donald Trump plausibly steal the election when Kamala Harris is going to sweep all 50 states because she's so popular? Creepy Jim Messina, former advisor to President Barack Obama, was on Jen Psaki's program on MSNBC Sunday and said he's worried about the day after the election.

Former Obama adviser: "We know that Trump is going to try to steal" election https://t.co/SQRc5wLUSf — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2024

He's going to steal it by getting more electoral votes. Lauren Irwin reports for The Hill:

Messina argued Trump has shown what he will do after the election by filing various lawsuits in battleground states that target early voting and voter rolls. “That is a precursor to what they are going to do after the election. They are going to try to set up a way to steal this election to get some of these crazy cases to their favorite United States Supreme Court,” Messina said. … As the campaign is nearing its end and Election Day is just more than two weeks away, Trump has ratcheted up the intensity of his rhetoric, including saying he would use military force to go after his enemies. In a statement to The Hill, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung argued Messina and Democrats are worried about losing the race. “Jim Messina is a punk and a has-been who nobody listens to because he hasn’t evolved with the times,” Cheung said. “Kamala and the Democrats are clearly scared of the momentum President Trump has so they are preparing their excuses already.”

Translation: We know we're losing. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) October 22, 2024

The liberals will accuse the conservatives of everything they are doing — Crewchiief (@crewchiief) October 22, 2024

Projecting much? — Infinity Loop (@InfiniteLoop888) October 22, 2024

This editor is still stunned that CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book calling the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history." In history! When the Democrats win, the electoral process works flawlessly.

Former Obama advisor, election denier — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) October 22, 2024

Stealing? or winning? I think Democrats get confused because they have perfected the steal, and can't imagine a world where they actually have to earn a win. — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) October 22, 2024

Told you yesterday - watch for multiple outlets/spokespersons beginning to pre-float the idea that questioning election results is not a terrible threat to democracy but good actually.



This is number two. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) October 22, 2024

I see the talking point that it is once again perfectly fine to question the results of an election have gone out. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 22, 2024

They always project what they are doing into the opposition. Whatever the left accuses you of is exactly what they are doing. — Some Guy... (@rlwhitford) October 22, 2024

Welp, the Democrats think they’re going to lose. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 22, 2024

A confident campaign wouldn't be talking like this. They're already saying that Trump is going to steal the election. These are the people who still deny that he won the election in 2016.

