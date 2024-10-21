McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under the Arches’

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED...
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's was a huge PR success — you can tell by all of the negative headlines and fact checks. Some wondered why McDonald's was wading into political waters. CNN Business looked into it and clarified that this PR stunt was approved not by corporate but by an independently owned franchisee.

… their education loan payoffs to the American people.

CNN Business reports:

McDonald’s has been thrust into the 2024 election, gaining particular attention over the weekend when former President Donald Trump served fries at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, location. But McDonald’s had nothing to do with Trump’s visit.

The company operates on a franchise model, which means the vast majority of its locations are independently owned and operated. Although franchise owners have to abide by certain guidelines in their agreements with the parent company, they are free to invite political candidates to serve fries without McDonald’s buy-in.

McDonald's even put out a nicely worded memo saying that the restaurant chain is "not red or blue – we are golden." The also said they had extended invitations to Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

Would it be Harris' first time working at a McDonald's? Or did she really work at one back in college? Walz told the harpies of "The View" that she had indeed.

As Twitchy reported, the New York Times did the greatest fact-check of all time, taking the word of the Harris campaign and a friend. McDonald's said in its memo that it doesn't keep employee records that far back but that the chain was "proud to hear" of Harris' "fond memories" of working the cash register.

Yep.

They say one in eight people has worked there at some point in their careers.

It's clear that McDonald's is going to play this safe, saying that their doors are open to everyone. And if Harris says she has fond memories of working there, well that's just great.

***

