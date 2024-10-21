McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under the Arches’

Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's was a huge PR success — you can tell by all of the negative headlines and fact checks. Some wondered why McDonald's was wading into political waters. CNN Business looked into it and clarified that this PR stunt was approved not by corporate but by an independently owned franchisee.

Advertisement

https://t.co/Q22zsgCGZL @jordan327



The hard hitting journalism of CNN. To think these people actually paid for an education to be able to write pathetic tabloid shit like this. It's no wonder this anti American cult is so desperate to transfer their education loan payoffs to the… — Dr. Baba Yaga (@thdivewhisperer) October 21, 2024

… their education loan payoffs to the American people.

CNN Business reports:

McDonald’s has been thrust into the 2024 election, gaining particular attention over the weekend when former President Donald Trump served fries at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, location. But McDonald’s had nothing to do with Trump’s visit. The company operates on a franchise model, which means the vast majority of its locations are independently owned and operated. Although franchise owners have to abide by certain guidelines in their agreements with the parent company, they are free to invite political candidates to serve fries without McDonald’s buy-in.

McDonald's even put out a nicely worded memo saying that the restaurant chain is "not red or blue – we are golden." The also said they had extended invitations to Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

This is an internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team regarding today’s visit by the Trump campaign to a local franchisee in Pennsylvania. The statement outlines the origins of the event, the company’s response, and an invitation extended to… pic.twitter.com/1GntbmDbbY — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) October 20, 2024

Not Lovin' It: McDonald's Offered Kamala a Chance to Work at Restaurant Like Trump—She Never Responded https://t.co/f1AOoUOinZ — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) October 21, 2024

Would it be Harris' first time working at a McDonald's? Or did she really work at one back in college? Walz told the harpies of "The View" that she had indeed.

'She actually worked at McDonalds,' Tim Walz tells The View audience about Kamala Harris, claiming that Donald Trump just posed with workers wearing a tie. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 21, 2024

I dunno, we have photographic evidence of Trump working at a McDonalds and no evidence from Harris.



What are people supposed to think? — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 21, 2024

As Twitchy reported, the New York Times did the greatest fact-check of all time, taking the word of the Harris campaign and a friend. McDonald's said in its memo that it doesn't keep employee records that far back but that the chain was "proud to hear" of Harris' "fond memories" of working the cash register.

McDonald’s can’t confirm Kamala Harris worked at burger joint — but company ‘proud to hear’ of her ‘fond memories’ https://t.co/ekcyRtM2v0 pic.twitter.com/3q397u4OAx — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2024

This is an absolutely sidesplitting statement.

"Yeah, we have no record of any of her claims, but we're thrilled to hear she liked McDonalds. Dada-da-dada" https://t.co/nYdAgYC0G0 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 21, 2024

McDonald’s gets it. Scrupulously nuetral. — Melle (@Melle25313866) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Yep.

It was a clever knife-twisting. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 21, 2024

McDonald's is so good that it makes people BELIEVE that they worked there, even if they didn't! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 21, 2024

They say one in eight people has worked there at some point in their careers.

She also has fond memories of smoking weed and listening to Tupac in college before he had any albums out — BowTied Hypnotist | Brain-Hacking (@BowTiedTrance) October 21, 2024

Do you know how I know that she never worked there? Because it would be so easy to confirm. Ask her which location she worked at. Contact the franchisee. Ask them for records. Or, and here’s a wild idea, ask Kamala for her tax returns for that year. So easy. But they won’t. — Captain Chris🎖 (@Real_Capt_Chris) October 21, 2024

Kamla show us your W2 🤣 — CARLA CAMARAO (@CARLACAMARAO_) October 21, 2024

It's clear that McDonald's is going to play this safe, saying that their doors are open to everyone. And if Harris says she has fond memories of working there, well that's just great.

***