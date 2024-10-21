Kamala's Campaign Cash No Match For Trump's Simple Service and a Smile

Kamala Harris is spending money like a drunken sailor as her less-than-shipshape campaign continues to sink and take on more water. Campaign financial receipts for last month show her outspending the Trump campaign by a more than 3 to 1 margin. Kamala's camp is producing a lot a smoke turning that cash into ash. But in the end, has nothing to show for it but Trump rising in the polls as Election Day nears.

Advertisement

Elon Musk explains why things aren't going Kamala's way.

Democrats are massively outspending Republicans, have almost the entire legacy & online media supporting them and almost all of Hollywood.



And they’re still losing 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Px6ocVtQFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

On paper, Kamala should be winning. She's got an army of obviously loyal 'journalists' and eager entertainment stars behind her, after all. But thankfully, Kamala can't buy the presidency. She's got to earn the trust and the vote of the American people.Trump showed how to do that yesterday by meeting people where they are with service and a smile.

And he didn't blow millions doing it.

Trump working a shift at McDonald’s created more buzz than all of Kamala’s $270 million in marketing.



270 million is a lot of money , but it can’t buy you a personality or a sense of humor — Parker 🐐 (@DotComParker) October 21, 2024

Who knows how many voters that drive-thru moment will drive to the polls for Trump?

Of course, 'journalists' don't realize they're working for the Trump campaign. Yesterday's media meltdown over his short McDonald's stint still has 'journos' and their fellow Democrats providing Trump will free advertising that's worth millions.

Why pay for it when you can get it for free, right?

They give Trump so much free PR unintentionally and don’t even realize it 🤣 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 21, 2024

Keep that free publicity coming and super-size it!

Money in politics is a given. Campaigns are expensive. Like any goal one is trying to accomplish, throwing money at it is not always the best solution. This election is choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The winner will hopefully not be the one who spent the most money but the one who spent it, and their time on the campaign trail, most wisely.