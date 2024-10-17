Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of the Day’

The Left doesn't seem that confident about a Kamala Harris victory after her Fox News interview Wednesday night. We're still hearing nightmare scenarios of Donald Trump bringing us an "abstraction of fascism" "where politics would eat your dreams."

Advertisement

Here's what people haven't forgotten about the Trump presidency. Low inflation. Low gas prices. No wars. What we also haven't forgotten is the four-year hate campaign conducted by the media featuring psychiatrists who wanted Trump put in a 72-hour hold.

Will Stancil thinks people have forgotten "waiting for the horror to descend." That, too, was the media's job … to report on each new horror that descended, such as Trump overfeeding koi fish.

The thing that so many people have forgotten is how they spent the entire Trump presidency on their last raw nerve, waiting for the horror of the day to descend. The anxiety of having someone so morally, intellectually, and socially defective leading the country. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 16, 2024

You couldn’t trust that the government would solve any problem. There was no sense that smart, hard-working people were trying to keep dangerous stuff at bay. We were just on our own, hoping nothing truly disastrous happened. And then it did! — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 16, 2024

What did?

And next time it would be far, far, far worse: there would be many fewer institutions checking him. He might actually end up launching nuclear weapons at Iran or invading Mexico, he might actually goad the DOJ into jailing his enemies. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 16, 2024

So let's get this straight. We'd be on our own to solve problems, while the Justice Department jailed its enemies. Sounds familiar.

No I remember quite vividly Democrats going absolutely crazy for no reason under Trump. https://t.co/gDUuGTZFrh — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 17, 2024

Everyday was going to be the end of the world. The walls were always closing in. Each next media concocted scandal was going to be “the one”. The Left is a confederacy of neurodivergent paranoiacs. — gooseycheeks (@gooseycheeks) October 17, 2024

If he wins, will you promise to upload a video of you crying — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) October 16, 2024

The thing that you've forgotten is that you're almost out of time — KG, FEMA disrespecter (@interstatejuche) October 16, 2024

How do you have a meltdown on Twitter ever single day? You need help. Serious help. — Unfiltered Truth (@UnfiltdTruth) October 16, 2024

Maybe try not being a little girl — G-1 清照 (✞) (@awooooowa) October 16, 2024

I spent the Trump presidency being constantly annoyed and agitated by the non-stop distortions, nonsense, and outright lies spread by hypocritical & hysterical leftists such as yourself. — Imperator Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

Being comparatively well-governed? The horror. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 17, 2024

It was all #TDS. Made up hoaxes flourished daily while you waited each day for them to be rolled out. The stress was artificial AND intentional. — bryko (@brkohn) October 17, 2024

Yep, the mainstream media was doing its part to keep everyone on their last raw nerve. Trump was going to start a nuclear war with North Korea with a mean tweet.

Reading this snot nosed drivel made my testosterone levels drop. Am I a liberal now? — A-aron (@Kil4Thrill) October 17, 2024

That's only beta males like you. Normal people went on with their lives and paid less for everything.



You're just a mouthpiece for the regime. — HardTruths (@hrdtruths) October 16, 2024

According to the Kamala Harris campaign, we're supposed to have forgotten the past three-and-a-half years.

***