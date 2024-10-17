BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White...
VIP
Here’s What Dems Must Do to Make Inroads With Young White Dudes
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Tran...
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE...
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...

Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of the Day’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 17, 2024
Twitter

The Left doesn't seem that confident about a Kamala Harris victory after her Fox News interview Wednesday night. We're still hearing nightmare scenarios of Donald Trump bringing us an "abstraction of fascism" "where politics would eat your dreams."

Advertisement

Here's what people haven't forgotten about the Trump presidency. Low inflation. Low gas prices. No wars. What we also haven't forgotten is the four-year hate campaign conducted by the media featuring psychiatrists who wanted Trump put in a 72-hour hold.

Will Stancil thinks people have forgotten "waiting for the horror to descend." That, too, was the media's job … to report on each new horror that descended, such as Trump overfeeding koi fish.

What did?

Recommended

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'
Doug P.
Advertisement

So let's get this straight. We'd be on our own to solve problems, while the Justice Department jailed its enemies. Sounds familiar.

Advertisement

Yep, the mainstream media was doing its part to keep everyone on their last raw nerve. Trump was going to start a nuclear war with North Korea with a mean tweet.

According to the Kamala Harris campaign, we're supposed to have forgotten the past three-and-a-half years.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'
Doug P.
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar
Gordon K
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Aaron Walker
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris' Doug P.
Advertisement