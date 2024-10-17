Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’

We were wondering how the folks on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" would spin Kamala Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. As we reported a couple of days ago, host Mika Brzezinski was literally holding back tears talking about the possibility of a Donald Trump victory.

Advertisement

Rather than getting a rant from Joe Scarborough, we got this hot take from Anand Giridharadas, who says that under a Trump administration (which we've already lived under), persecution would become your life. And it's not just "an abstraction of fascism" — it's a political project where politics would eat your dreams.

.@AnandWrites: "In a Trump administration, politics, government, persecution would become your life... It’s not just an abstraction of fascism; it’s a political project where politics would eat your dreams, your plans, and I don't think most Americans want that." pic.twitter.com/o8Ck5dLcuP — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 17, 2024

"Morning Joe" is a political project where worms eat your brain.

What happened during the Trump admin would be a complete media freakout starting at 9AM about some claim or event (example: koi fish), which would consume the entire day of coverage. By 6PM, it would be revealed as made up or overblown. And then it would repeat the next day. https://t.co/hZXm1Y9qBT — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 17, 2024

It's cute when leftists try to sound earnest about loving the country. It's like watching an infant pretend to drive a car or a baby giraffe stand up for the first time - they vaguely get the concept but they lack the skills to execute. https://t.co/FGttQtqb60 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 17, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris administration, political persecution has become Trump's life.

MSNBC owes its audience mental health coverage for all the ridiculous hysteria they feed them everyday. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) October 17, 2024

It’s hilarious that you pretend Trump didn’t already have 4 years in office. None of this bullshit took place. Instead we had secure borders, a great economy, low inflation, world peace & our enemies weren’t screwing with us. I’ll take him over the DEI dingbat. #TRUMP2024 — LT74 🇺🇸 (@DownThunder74) October 17, 2024

Boy, I’d hate to see policized prosecutions — Jeff (@jeffthoimo) October 17, 2024

He didn't the first four years why would he now? — Novu (@The_Novu) October 17, 2024

The hypocrisy of these people is jaw dropping. — Gerdundula (@Gerdundula1) October 17, 2024

The mind reading is strong in this one.



People can spend endless amounts of energy hallucinating about what’s going on in other people’s private minds. — Calvin Correli (@calvincorreli) October 17, 2024

100% correct about the uniparty permanent state that Trump is trying to put an end to. — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) October 17, 2024

I wouldn’t be persecuted and I would be able to gas up my car AND eat more than one meal per day. — Beastlie_t (@BeastlieT) October 17, 2024

Advertisement

@JoeNBC where were you this morning? I wanted to hear how this was the best Kamala ever. — Justin Herefore Da Memes (@AmemesJust92339) October 17, 2024

Anand is describing what constitutional patriots will do to the ruling class. And most Americans do want that. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) October 17, 2024

Left-leaning viewers should consider suing their media outlets for the mental health distress they’ve caused. — Professor M (@fewgoodpoints) October 17, 2024

So why didn't it happen when he was President? — susan smith (@nalapuck) October 17, 2024

Yeah, what will be different about a second Trump term that would "eat your dreams"? That's what's happening now, and no, most Americans don't want that.

***