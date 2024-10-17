BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White...
VIP
Here’s What Dems Must Do to Make Inroads With Young White Dudes
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of...
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Tran...
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE...
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...

Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 17, 2024
Twitter

We were wondering how the folks on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" would spin Kamala Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. As we reported a couple of days ago, host Mika Brzezinski was literally holding back tears talking about the possibility of a Donald Trump victory. 

Advertisement

Rather than getting a rant from Joe Scarborough, we got this hot take from Anand Giridharadas, who says that under a Trump administration (which we've already lived under), persecution would become your life. And it's not just "an abstraction of fascism" — it's a political project where politics would eat your dreams.

"Morning Joe" is a political project where worms eat your brain.

Recommended

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Under the Biden-Harris administration, political persecution has become Trump's life.

Advertisement

Yeah, what will be different about a second Trump term that would "eat your dreams"? That's what's happening now, and no, most Americans don't want that.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FASCISM MORNING JOE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris'
Doug P.
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of the Day’
Brett T.
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar
Gordon K
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White Dudes for Harris' Doug P.
Advertisement