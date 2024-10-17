Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE...
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...
VIP
The Left Must Stop Viewing Illegal Migrants as Their Golden Ticket to Cheap...
FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts...
Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee: Event CLOSED to Press and She's Greeted by Pro-Hamas...
The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...

Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Transphobia

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 17, 2024
Fox News

The reviews have been coming in since yesterday evening of Bret Baier's interview with Kamala Harris on Fox News. As we reported, Senior Advisor for Kamala for President, David Plouffe, said that a strong Harris "handled an ambush Fox interview." We need them to get their story straight: was it an ambush, or did Harris bravely enter the lion's den?

Advertisement

The Harris campaign is spinning the interview as a huge success, but most of social media doesn't see it that way. Harris tried to filibuster as she had no answers to Baier's questions, some of which delved into her flip-flops from her 2020 presidential campaign.

The Guardian's Margaret Sullivan has come up with a new one, calling the interview "grievance theater."

The press is tougher on Donald Trump. But Sullivan believes it was just grievance theater: "Immigrant hatred. Transphobia. And later, Joe Biden’s age. Baier was running through the Fox News greatest hits playlist."

Sullivan writes:

Bret Baier started off his Wednesday evening interview with Kamala Harris with a barrage of combative questions about immigration, designed less to elicit substantive answers than to prove what a tough guy the Fox host could be.

His aggressive approach was understandable, in a way, since Baier had been under pressure for days from the Donald Trump faithful; they were convinced he was going to go easy on the Democratic nominee for president, and maybe even allow her campaign to edit the interview or see the questions in advance.

So, Baier came out guns blazing, barely allowing the vice-president to finish a sentence before jumping in with objections and arguments.

After 10 minutes of playing immigration “gotcha”, Baier pivoted to the obvious next subject, airing a video clip in which Harris expressed support for transgender people in prisons.

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yes, she expressed support for taxpayer-funded sex changes of convicts and illegal immigrants. We don't want that. We admit it. Call it transphobic if you like. Harris even hedged her support, declining to say she supported the sex changes but that she would "follow the law."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asking Harris to explain her performance as vice president for the past three-and-a-half years isn't "grievance theater."

***

Tags: BRET BAIER INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS NATE SILVER THE GUARDIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar
Gordon K
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to Make Kamala Harris TESTY
Amy Curtis
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
Brett T.
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's Defamation Lawsuit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online Warren Squire
Advertisement