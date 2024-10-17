David Plouffe: The Bret Baier Interview They Agreed to and Bragged About Was an 'Ambush'

File this one under 'you just can't make this stuff up'.

Senior Advisor for Kamala for President, David Plouffe, claimed on Twitter/X that VP Harris was 'ambushed' by Brett Baier.

Kamala Harris (strong) handled an ambush Fox interview light years better than the hash Donald Trump (unstable) made of the Fox pep rally disguised as a town hall. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) October 16, 2024

The Harris campaign agreed to the Fox News interview with Baier and have been touting it for days, in an effort to paint her as willing to give tough interviews. The switch occurred after weeks of hiding from the media, which many suspect must not have been working to make the campaign take such a risk.

After days of appearing with softball servers like The View and Stephen Colbert, Harris finally got the tough interview they said she was ready for.

She was not ready and it showed.

People weren't buying the story Plouffe was selling.

Is this satire? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 17, 2024

You have to appreciate the satire satire here.

The joy is gone — e-beth (@ebeth360) October 16, 2024

The famous joy of the Harris campaign was definitely missing. The entire interview was conspicuously cackleless.

Out of all the hostile partisan hacks posing as journalists interrogating Trump over the years, I have never once heard you call it an “ambush.” Harris faces tough questions for the first time ever, and you Kamala supporters can’t handle it. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 17, 2024

Those Trump interviews are 'tough professional journalists holding Trump's feet to the fire', but Bret Baier, of all people, is accused of being an ambush artist.

The double standard is astounding.

What do you think “ambush” means — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2024

Apparently, it means Bret Baier unburdening Kamala Harris from what has been claimed about her ability to answer tough questions.

How was it an ambush she literally asked to go into enemy territory — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 17, 2024

Kamala Harris: 'Hi, I'd like to come on Fox News so I can claim I do tough interviews.'

Bret Baier: 'Okay, let's do it.'

David Plouffe: 'AMBUSH!!!'

Ambush! Kamala is weak and was ambushed! Please keep saying that! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 17, 2024

'That's not fair! Vladimir Putin ambushed President Harris!'

Yeah, she's not cut out for the job.

Ambush?! She literally scheduled an interview with Baier. If she thought he was going to toss her softballs and accept word salad answers she’s an absolute moron. https://t.co/s9DVqsucVs — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) October 17, 2024

We think she established that pretty clearly.

If every probable question she could easily have prepped for about her own record is an ambush, that’s on you guys. https://t.co/Da3GuLzduV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 16, 2024

There is no excuse for a person auditioning to be President of the United States to be unprepared to answer 'tough' questions that anyone should have realized might be asked.

The soft media has not helped Harris.

I feel ya, David. I once made reservations at Olive Garden and once I arrived I was ambushed with endless salad and breadsticks. https://t.co/4CZcHiU6fx — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 17, 2024

Harris tried to ambush Bret Baier with endless word salad. He resisted.

We're loving the visual of Bret Baier lying in wait among the bushes outside the Fox News studio and suddenly pouncing out to an unsuspecting VP Harris, lobbing tough questions at her.

It's only going to get funnier, folks. Strap in!