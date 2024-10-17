David Plouffe: The Bret Baier Interview They Agreed to and Bragged About Was an 'Ambush'

Jen Rubin’s Cope During the Bret Baier Interview Will Have You in Tears
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on October 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from a Grok creation)

File this one under 'you just can't make this stuff up'.

Senior Advisor for Kamala for President, David Plouffe, claimed on Twitter/X that VP Harris was 'ambushed' by Brett Baier.

The Harris campaign agreed to the Fox News interview with Baier and have been touting it for days, in an effort to paint her as willing to give tough interviews. The switch occurred after weeks of hiding from the media, which many suspect must not have been working to make the campaign take such a risk.

After days of appearing with softball servers like The View and Stephen Colbert, Harris finally got the tough interview they said she was ready for.

She was not ready and it showed.

People weren't buying the story Plouffe was selling.

You have to appreciate the satire satire here.

The famous joy of the Harris campaign was definitely missing. The entire interview was conspicuously cackleless.

Those Trump interviews are 'tough professional journalists holding Trump's feet to the fire', but Bret Baier, of all people, is accused of being an ambush artist.

The double standard is astounding.

Apparently, it means Bret Baier unburdening Kamala Harris from what has been claimed about her ability to answer tough questions.

Kamala Harris: 'Hi, I'd like to come on Fox News so I can claim I do tough interviews.'

Bret Baier: 'Okay, let's do it.'

David Plouffe: 'AMBUSH!!!'

'That's not fair! Vladimir Putin ambushed President Harris!'

Yeah, she's not cut out for the job.

We think she established that pretty clearly.

There is no excuse for a person auditioning to be President of the United States to be unprepared to answer 'tough' questions that anyone should have realized might be asked.

The soft media has not helped Harris.

Harris tried to ambush Bret Baier with endless word salad. He resisted.

We're loving the visual of Bret Baier lying in wait among the bushes outside the Fox News studio and suddenly pouncing out to an unsuspecting VP Harris, lobbing tough questions at her.

It's only going to get funnier, folks. Strap in!

