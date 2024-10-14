Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Four Years Ago Today

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It was four years ago today that the New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell." Social media censored the story and prevented users from sharing it. Twitter 1.0 locked the Post out of its account for six weeks because they wouldn't take the story down. And we now know if it was Antony Blinken's idea to circulate that letter among 51 former intelligence officers saying the story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.

If the media had taken the story seriously, the election might have swung toward Donald Trump. Which is why they had to do their best to ignore it or dismiss it as Russian disinformation.

Here's the New York Post's Emma-Jo Morris:

… to control elections. 

Since then, the American people changed the arc of their history. 

Thank you @FoxNews, for this look back at how it happened.

Fox News reports:

Twitter, claiming the story violated its terms of service on hacked materials, locked the New York Post out of its account for weeks and even blocked users from sharing the story link. MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NPR, Washington Post, The New York Times and a variety of other outlets and social media platforms either pushed the since-debunked "Russian disinformation" narrative or ignored the story altogether. 

Morris, who had the lead byline on the initial bombshell report, feels the "multiple scandals" that erupted following her story forever changed the trajectory of tech and media in America. 

"It definitely did change… the trajectory of the tech history because first of all, obviously, the most glaring example is that… the trust on Twitter was completely collapsed… it led Elon Musk to buy the platform," Morris said.

"Now that he has acquired Twitter, it's completely changed the ability for censors to operate because he is just not playing ball with them," she continued. "And Twitter is obviously, which was why this was so scandalous during the time of laptop censorship, Twitter is the main feeder for the rest of media."

WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad
Amy Curtis
They absolutely censored the story because they knew it could hurt Joe Biden. And now we've had four years of hand-wringing over "disinformation."

Keep in mind that the folksy Tim Walz is on video saying the First Amendment doesn't protect "disinformation" or hate speech.

Never forget how the mainstream media, social media, and the intelligence community worked together to suppress a story that was 100 percent true.

***

