Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Four Years Ago Today

It was four years ago today that the New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell." Social media censored the story and prevented users from sharing it. Twitter 1.0 locked the Post out of its account for six weeks because they wouldn't take the story down. And we now know if it was Antony Blinken's idea to circulate that letter among 51 former intelligence officers saying the story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.

If the media had taken the story seriously, the election might have swung toward Donald Trump. Which is why they had to do their best to ignore it or dismiss it as Russian disinformation.

Hunter Biden ‘laptop from hell’ scandal turns 4: How media, intelligence community mislead Americans ⁦@EmmaJoNYC⁩ https://t.co/wq0pQYkP02 — Porter Berry (@PorterBerry) October 14, 2024

Here's the New York Post's Emma-Jo Morris:

4 years today, we broke a story at the New York Post that not only exposed the corruption of one politician and his family— but ripped the curtain down on the secretive collaboration between every major tech platform and the media, with the US intelligence community, to control… https://t.co/03A8JJenyc — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 14, 2024

… to control elections. Since then, the American people changed the arc of their history. Thank you @FoxNews, for this look back at how it happened.

Give a virtual handshake today to @mirandadevine @LevineJonathan @nypost, and head over to @FoxNews for a 30,000 foot view of how the Laptop from Hell reporting helped the American people take their agency back! — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 14, 2024

Fox News reports:

Twitter, claiming the story violated its terms of service on hacked materials, locked the New York Post out of its account for weeks and even blocked users from sharing the story link. MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NPR, Washington Post, The New York Times and a variety of other outlets and social media platforms either pushed the since-debunked "Russian disinformation" narrative or ignored the story altogether. Morris, who had the lead byline on the initial bombshell report, feels the "multiple scandals" that erupted following her story forever changed the trajectory of tech and media in America. "It definitely did change… the trajectory of the tech history because first of all, obviously, the most glaring example is that… the trust on Twitter was completely collapsed… it led Elon Musk to buy the platform," Morris said. "Now that he has acquired Twitter, it's completely changed the ability for censors to operate because he is just not playing ball with them," she continued. "And Twitter is obviously, which was why this was so scandalous during the time of laptop censorship, Twitter is the main feeder for the rest of media."

Happy Birthday to the most egregious election influence conspiracy in US historypic.twitter.com/YpBFJwBVMe — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 14, 2024

Anniversary of @newyorkpost breaking the Hunter Biden laptop story. Suppressed by government, tech, and big media organizations in critical days before 2020 election. https://t.co/CX5xNWXOIQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 14, 2024

If Must didnt buy Twitter, this post of yours would have been banned . Something to think about — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) October 14, 2024

They absolutely censored the story because they knew it could hurt Joe Biden. And now we've had four years of hand-wringing over "disinformation."

Keep in mind that the folksy Tim Walz is on video saying the First Amendment doesn't protect "disinformation" or hate speech.

No exaggeration to say you and the NYP changed political history in America. So proud of you. Respect. — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) October 14, 2024

Never forget. — Grateful Mom (@GratefulMoMBack) October 14, 2024

Never forget how the mainstream media, social media, and the intelligence community worked together to suppress a story that was 100 percent true.

That's what you used to get Pulitzers for. — TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 (@mioficialcuenta) October 14, 2024

Never forget how the "51 intel experts," the Biden campaign, the Intel Agencies, Social Media and "Mainstream Media" covered this up. It was pure election Interference. https://t.co/21DUl6NLi3 — DiamondMike (@TheDiamondMike) October 14, 2024

Still being “investigated”… — Snarkley (@Snarkley1) October 14, 2024

***