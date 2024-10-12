Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists

NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 12, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar reported on Donald Trump's racist rally in Aurora, Colorado, home of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang who've been taking over apartment complexes. Rupar said that Stephen Miller pointed at photos of Hispanics and got Trump fans in Aurora to boo and yell at them. Those photos were actually their mug shots from their arrests due to gang-related activity … they were more than just "Hispanics." Can you imagine getting a crowd to boo mug shots of Venezuelan gang members?

CNN's Brian Stelter was upset by the racist nature of Trump's Aurora rally and said that everyone who took history in high school knows that Trump's "anti-immigration language" is the language of fascists and white supremacists.

Yes, anti-immigration language like "end migrant crime" is white supremacist.

It's fascist for Trump to talk about keeping criminals and gang members out of the country.

Trump's language is anti-criminal and anti-gang member, not anti-immigrant. So it's fascist now to want to control your borders and who gets in.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP FASCIST ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WHITE SUPREMACIST

