Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists

As Twitchy reported earlier, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar reported on Donald Trump's racist rally in Aurora, Colorado, home of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang who've been taking over apartment complexes. Rupar said that Stephen Miller pointed at photos of Hispanics and got Trump fans in Aurora to boo and yell at them. Those photos were actually their mug shots from their arrests due to gang-related activity … they were more than just "Hispanics." Can you imagine getting a crowd to boo mug shots of Venezuelan gang members?

Advertisement

CNN's Brian Stelter was upset by the racist nature of Trump's Aurora rally and said that everyone who took history in high school knows that Trump's "anti-immigration language" is the language of fascists and white supremacists.

Yes, anti-immigration language like "end migrant crime" is white supremacist.

Everyone who paid attention in high school history class knows that Trump's anti-immigration language is the language of fascists and white supremacists throughout history. pic.twitter.com/GvrbOfa9oB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 12, 2024

You are vile. Kamala is unconstitutionally importing millions and millions of illegals into our country. She is flying them into our towns. She is speeding their entry via phone app. She is freeing criminals and killers. Deportation is a legal, moral and constitutional necessity. https://t.co/JwySj0Rxrn — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 12, 2024

This is the level of analysis you are paid to provide on news television? — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2024

Trump was talking about criminal illegal aliens. I think you need to put everything in context, Brian. You have to make up shit because Trump isn't a bad guy. — David LaBeouf (@DavidLaBeouf) October 12, 2024

Fact check: False

The idea that immigration should be limited to only legal immigrants is basic to good governance.

Screen immigrants before they come.

Welcome those whose presence helps the USA and helps working Americans in particular.

Deport the rest. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) October 12, 2024

It was dumb when you said it on TV, and it sounds equally as banal when you post it to social media. — Not Abraham Lincoln (@duxpoliticus) October 12, 2024

Everyone who pays attention to what is happening now, today, in their own neighborhoods and cities, knows that the immigration policy of the last 4 years is an unmitigated disaster. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) October 12, 2024

It's fascist for Trump to talk about keeping criminals and gang members out of the country.

Everyone who paid attention in history class knows that Brian Stelter’s brand of ‘journalism’ is the propaganda of authoritarianism throughout history. — Trek Now (@now_trek) October 12, 2024

Liberals simply can’t think clearly about immigration. They hear the word & a big neon sign flashes RACISM in their brain.



They think it’s unacceptable to manage immigration in a way that ensures migrants are integrated & serves the interests of citizens & social cohesion.



Sad. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) October 12, 2024

Obama deported 13.8 million illegals. Stelter is the fascist in that room. He is doing the Goebels repeat a lie until it is truth process. — ProudPatriot (@sdavis68Id) October 12, 2024

Anti illegal immigrant gang members, anti illegal immigrant criminals.



There’s a difference, Brian, and you freaking KNOW IT.



Why do you want Americans murdered and evicted from their own homes by these people? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 12, 2024

Advertisement

Anyone who paid attention in civics class knows that the federal government's main duty is to protect the borders of a sovereign nation. — Old Hilljack (@CoasterNorth) October 12, 2024

Trump's language is anti-criminal and anti-gang member, not anti-immigrant. So it's fascist now to want to control your borders and who gets in.

***