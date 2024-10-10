YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
Politico Reports That Kamala Harris Is Riding a Dream Economy Into the Election

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on October 10, 2024
Twitchy

The September inflation report came in Thursday, with inflation hotter than expected at 2.4 percent. Jobless claims also reached their highest level since August 2023. Politico wants you to know that Kamala Harris has inherited a dream economy going into the elections, but it may be too late for voters to notice how great the economy is under Bidenomics.

Victoria Guida reports:

Annual inflation has fallen to 2.4 percent, its slowest pace since early 2021, signaling that the price spikes that have clouded President Joe Biden’s four-year term are over.

The latest numbers, released on Thursday, add to a solid economic picture that’s coming together just weeks before the 2024 election. The question now is whether it’s too late for Vice President Kamala Harris to get credit for it.

But polls still show that Americans trust GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump on the economy more than they do Harris, a sentiment that plagued Biden throughout his presidency.

It's the old argument that Americans have it better than ever, but they just don't know it.

As we reported earlier:

No, you just haven't noticed how great it is.

Maybe they're right and we're all just too stupid to realize what a dream economy we're living in. Sadly, it's too late to help Harris get elected — people somehow trust Donald Trump to handle the economy after four years of Bidenomics.

***

