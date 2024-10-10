Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to...
CBS's Horrible, No Good Year
YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
Politico Reports That Kamala Harris Is Riding a Dream Economy Into the Election
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Concerned About Hate Speech Online
VIP
Bloomberg’s Robinson Provides a Perfect Example of a Biased Framing of a Police...
We Can't Afford More of This: List of How Expensive Basic Things Are...
Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You...
Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to...
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding...
HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People...
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
Anderson Cooper DRILLED in the Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton (But...

Donald Trump: The Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Stupid People

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump is campaigning on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan. If you believe the Democrats and the mainstream press, the biggest threat to democracy in this country is Trump. If Trump "seizes power," he'll declare himself a dictator, put tanks in the streets, and it will be the last election America ever has. 

Advertisement

Trump wanted to set the record straight, though, and he revealed to the Detroit Economic Club that the biggest threat to democracy is stupid people.

This administration, for sure.

Recommended

CBS's Horrible, No Good Year
Gordon K
Advertisement

They think you're too dumb to get ID to vote.

Smart people don't want four more years of this administration.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS's Horrible, No Good Year
Gordon K
YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE It's Actually Scary
Amy Curtis
Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to CNN Town Hall
Amy Curtis
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB
Sam J.
OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
Doug P.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Concerned About Hate Speech Online
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS's Horrible, No Good Year Gordon K
Advertisement