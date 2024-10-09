Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them' Rant

As Twitchy reported earlier, a professor at the University of Kansas said on video that men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be "lined up and shot." As Twitchy reported, the university issued a statement saying that the professor was being placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and that he "offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation." From a man who's not voting for Harris, apology not accepted.

The Kansas City Star has weighed in and says to spare them the MAGA pearl-clutching.

KU professor’s ‘shoot them’ rant was terrible. But spare me the MAGA pearl-clutching | Opinion https://t.co/FeZnA9oBTO — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) October 9, 2024

Joel Mathis writes:

Ned Ryun, the son of former Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun, posted the video to social media on Wednesday morning. By mid-afternoon it had been viewed more than 2 million times. Sen. Roger Marshall posted it. So did Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. … The KU professor and I are both voting the same way this fall — for Harris, against Donald Trump — but I’m frankly embarrassed by him. Even if we chalk his rhetoric up to hyperbole and ill-chosen humor, talk of executing your opponents is too much, too far. It’s bad. I just don’t think Ryun, Marshall or Kobach are in much of a place to act shocked about it. They are, after all, all avid supporters of Trump.

Very weird choice for the Kansas City Star to run defense on a guy who says Republicans should be killed, especially after two assasination attempts on Trump. Disgusting, even. — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) October 9, 2024

I think the Star should adopt a more stringent approval process before publishing future editorials. — Mitch Rucker (@MitchRuckerKS) October 9, 2024

Yea, after two assassination attempts, it’s really just pearl clutching to worry about someone encouraging that kind of thing. We must do better. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) October 9, 2024

No there is no MAGA pearl clutching, it was terrible, end of story, end of post. He should be fired. This has nothing to do with MAGA. This is about the instructor's statement, which was absolutely wrong and politically biased. — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) October 9, 2024

This article is almost worse than the professor’s nonsense — ParodyNickAdams (@parodynickadams) October 9, 2024

This isn't about MAGA. If a conservative professor suggested shooting Harris voters, the outrage would be the same—and deservedly so. What he said was terrible. — Bret Godsey (@jayhawkbg) October 9, 2024

You are a deeply unserious publication. — Gary Van Horn (@Aaragoth) October 9, 2024

Pathetic.

I hope whatever readers you have left see this. — RickNotRockets 🌻 (@rjward1775) October 9, 2024

If someone had said the opposite you would be having a complete meltdown. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 9, 2024

Why are you letting this guy pretend that it was hyperbole. The professor was flat out saying that anyone who will not vote for a woman candidate should be lined up and shot. And here you have an apologist saying that it’s no big deal. — Mike Pollack (@MikePollack8) October 9, 2024

Yes, but it's Trump, who's synonymous with political violence.

He knew exactly what he said when he said it



He knew how bad it was and immediately tried to cover it up



Any apology is completely hollow and disingenuous — LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼‍♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) October 9, 2024

Nobody should be running defense for this professor.

