Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them' Rant

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, a professor at the University of Kansas said on video that men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be "lined up and shot." As Twitchy reported, the university issued a statement saying that the professor was being placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and that he "offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation." From a man who's not voting for Harris, apology not accepted.

The Kansas City Star has weighed in and says to spare them the MAGA pearl-clutching.

 Joel Mathis writes:

Ned Ryun, the son of former Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun, posted the video to social media on Wednesday morning. By mid-afternoon it had been viewed more than 2 million times. Sen. Roger Marshall posted it. So did Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

The KU professor and I are both voting the same way this fall — for Harris, against Donald Trump — but I’m frankly embarrassed by him. Even if we chalk his rhetoric up to hyperbole and ill-chosen humor, talk of executing your opponents is too much, too far. It’s bad.

I just don’t think Ryun, Marshall or Kobach are in much of a place to act shocked about it. They are, after all, all avid supporters of Trump.

Yes, but it's Trump, who's synonymous with political violence.

Nobody should be running defense for this professor.

***

