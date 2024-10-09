BUSTED! Watch Professor Say Men Who Don't Vote Kamala Should Be Shot, Ask to HIDE Remarks From His Dean

When the Left show you who they are, believe them. Because they show us.

Like a professor at the University of Kansas. He thinks men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be shot.

But tell us more about how Donald Trump is an existential threat to our freedoms:

And he knows he was wrong, because he wants the recording erased so his dean doesn't see it.

Can't imagine why.

No scratching that, the world just found out how terrible America’s Universities are. — Lisa (@lalalainsd) October 9, 2024

It's bad.

There are plenty of women who are qualified to be president, but Kamala Harris certainly isn’t one of them. 🥴 — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) October 9, 2024

This right here. There are plenty of women who could be president.

Not Kamala Harris.

What did the left do to @SarahPalinUSA ? Palin’s IQ and presence are light years ahead of Kamala. Voting for a woman requires the RIGHT woman, not ANY woman. — Salty Scallywag 🇺🇸 (@KS_Scallywag) October 9, 2024

They trashed her every chance they got. And they'll do the exact same thing to any Republican woman who runs, no matter how qualified she may be.

Any woman who doesn't to the Left's line gets destroyed.

Look at Tulsi Gabbard and how the Left treats her.

This is actually true Marxist doctrine:



Support the party or be lined up and shot. https://t.co/2O24gOMFkg — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 9, 2024

And we guarantee you 100% this professor also thinks Trump is a dictator.

And they get so mad when you point this out.

Glad there’s a record. The deans at @UnivOfKansas really need to hear this. https://t.co/V036X3sJXj — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 9, 2024

They sure do.

INSANE: Professor at ⁦@UnivOfKansas says that men who don't vote for Kamala should be lined up and shot.



He then asks that line to be cut from the recording so the dean doesn't find out.



Any comment @UnivOfKansas?pic.twitter.com/3TotbHSqLa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2024

We'd love to hear what the University of Kansas has to say about this.

As of the time of this writing, they hadn't posted anything on X about the video.

The dude should be fired immediately — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 9, 2024

He should be.

Since he's teaching about difference in the sleep cycles by gender I wonder if he can tell what a woman is. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) October 9, 2024

We wonder if he knows, or if he's one of those Lefties who can only define 'woman' when it's politically convenient.

The party of decency and inclusion on full display. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 9, 2024

For the whole world to see.

When Marxists call for violence



Take them seriously https://t.co/MbIS9yuXKg — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 9, 2024

Yep. If they're comfortable saying it out loud, it's not long before they're comfortable doing it.

The Democrat party is the party of violence.



Will @UnivOfKansas fire this professor and make a public statement condemning this left-wing violent rhetoric? https://t.co/kRmCk2GeFf — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) October 9, 2024

They need to address this, immediately.

“Did I say that? SCRATCH that from the recording.”



The “tolerant left”, calling for violence. Again. 😑🙄 https://t.co/wpsn8kfvh8 — Died Suddenly News (@DiedSuddenlyNws) October 9, 2024

Nah. The Internet is forever, and sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Let's see what the University of Kansas does.