BUSTED! Watch Professor Say Men Who Don't Vote Kamala Should Be Shot, Ask to HIDE Remarks From His Dean

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitchy Meme

When the Left show you who they are, believe them. Because they show us.

Like a professor at the University of Kansas. He thinks men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be shot.

Advertisement

But tell us more about how Donald Trump is an existential threat to our freedoms:

And he knows he was wrong, because he wants the recording erased so his dean doesn't see it.

Can't imagine why.

It's bad.

This right here. There are plenty of women who could be president.

Not Kamala Harris.

They trashed her every chance they got. And they'll do the exact same thing to any Republican woman who runs, no matter how qualified she may be.

Any woman who doesn't to the Left's line gets destroyed.

Look at Tulsi Gabbard and how the Left treats her.

And we guarantee you 100% this professor also thinks Trump is a dictator.

And they get so mad when you point this out.

They sure do.

We'd love to hear what the University of Kansas has to say about this.

As of the time of this writing, they hadn't posted anything on X about the video.

He should be.

We wonder if he knows, or if he's one of those Lefties who can only define 'woman' when it's politically convenient.

Advertisement

For the whole world to see.

Yep. If they're comfortable saying it out loud, it's not long before they're comfortable doing it.

They need to address this, immediately.

Nah. The Internet is forever, and sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Let's see what the University of Kansas does.

