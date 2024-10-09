CNN's Jake Tapper Wasn't Expecting This Response From Boris Johnson

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speculated that Donald Trump had had as many as seven phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving office. "It's speculation, but if it's true … it is indeed concerning because we're talking about our national security here," Jean-Pierre said.

CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tuesday and also asked about the allegations in Bob Woodward's book that Trump had had several calls with Putin. Tapper didn't get the response he expected.

Fake Jake Tapper didn't expect that answer!

He certainly wasn't expecting that answer from Johnson.

