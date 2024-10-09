KJP Asked About White House Speculation on Trump Calling Putin

The White House has put out there the suggestion that Donald Trump has been in touch with Vladimir Putin (kind of like how John Kerry was meeting with Iran behind President Trump's back). Philip Wegman asked Karine Jean-Pierre about speculation by the White House that Trump has been in contact with Putin. Jean-Pierre served up a big word salad.

.@PhilipWegmann: “You’re pretty consistent. You don't often speculate about hypotheticals, but today on more than one occasion, you've said that, if it's true that former President Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin, then that's concerning.”



KJP: “Yeah.”



Wegmann: “I'm — I'm… pic.twitter.com/kl5otUn0zm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2024

Wegmann: “I'm — I'm wondering why is this administration willing to speculate about that in particular?” KJP: “I said, if it's true.” Wegmann: “It's speculation.” KJP: “It's speculation, but if it's true, because I knew — right — we all knew that you all will have — will have questions about — uh — uh — uh — for us about the national security concerns, about our thoughts about this and so, if it is indeed true — right — we're talking about President Putin here. We see what's happening in Ukraine — Russia's aggression in Ukraine. That's about democracy. That's about Ukrainians fighting for their freedom, and we have heard the former President say and lobby against the — the funding — uh — for Ukraine. So, yeah, if it is true, it is indeed concerning because we're talking about our national security here, so we wanted to be — wanted to be very, very clear and so, I'll leave it there.”

It's speculation, but if it's true …then it is indeed concerning.

It's ok guys, she just got promoted to senior advisor to the president.



This isn't new, she has picked and chose "speculation" in the past, just like she picks and chooses when the Hatch Act applied. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 9, 2024

KJP can speculate when it fits her narrative. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 9, 2024

"We're not saying Trump has called Putin, we're just saying that it would be very concerning if Trump has called Putin." That really puts the rumor to rest.

They lie as easy as they breathe — Bama Fan (@Tide2023) October 9, 2024

She’s a hot mess — Susan Holden (@Sooozi8) October 9, 2024

She's perfect for this administration. A real bumbling idiot speaking for criminals posing as bumbling idiots. — Mark de Porque (@markdeporque) October 9, 2024

LOL



"Listen, I'll speculate about Trump, but I'm not just going to speculate about every little thing, okay?" — Joey Smith 🇺🇸 (@joe_b_smitty) October 9, 2024

Clear as mud! — Dawn Sackman (@petdoc1019) October 9, 2024

These people just toss out accusations the way a writer uses commas in his first draft. Anywhere and everywhere. — Jeffery H. Haskell (@jeffery_haskell) October 9, 2024

Dumbest WH press secretary on record. — There is STILL No Choice but Trump (@HerrObvious) October 9, 2024

In other words, we’re making it up — TeresaGrace (@tepperson0101) October 9, 2024

Short answer:



"We choose what we like to speculate. Anything that is uncomfortable for us, we refuse to answer by calling that speculation/misinformation. Any misinformation we want to spread, we start speculating here in the name of democracy.



I'll leave it there." — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) October 9, 2024

So now they are speculating as if it's facts.....talk about propaganda — FunnyNFabulous (@MandiCandy100) October 9, 2024

Our national security is being violated every day you leave the border wide open curly. — The_Stale_Pale_Male (@stale_pale_male) October 9, 2024

Ukraine is not “our national security “. Ukraine has nothing to do with the USA. @PressSec needs to move to Ukraine and be their spokesperson. — JThompson (@Catsfan7612) October 9, 2024





We just gave her a promotion and pay raise. 🫤 — Scott J Brown 🇺🇸 (@scottjbrown) October 9, 2024

"So, yeah, if it is true, it is indeed concerning."

It's not true.

