KJP Asked About White House Speculation on Trump Calling Putin

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House has put out there the suggestion that Donald Trump has been in touch with Vladimir Putin (kind of like how John Kerry was meeting with Iran behind President Trump's back). Philip Wegman asked Karine Jean-Pierre about speculation by the White House that Trump has been in contact with Putin. Jean-Pierre served up a big word salad.

Wegmann: “I'm — I'm wondering why is this administration willing to speculate about that in particular?”

KJP: “I said, if it's true.”

Wegmann: “It's speculation.”

KJP: “It's speculation, but if it's true, because I knew — right — we all knew that you all will have — will have questions about — uh — uh — uh —  for us about the national security concerns, about our thoughts about this and so, if it is indeed true — right — we're talking about President Putin here. We see what's happening in Ukraine — Russia's aggression in Ukraine. That's about democracy. That's about Ukrainians fighting for their freedom, and we have heard the former President say and lobby against the — the funding — uh — for Ukraine. So, yeah, if it is true, it is indeed concerning because we're talking about our national security here, so we wanted to be — wanted to be very, very clear and so, I'll leave it there.”

It's speculation, but if it's true …then it is indeed concerning.

U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
"We're not saying Trump has called Putin, we're just saying that it would be very concerning if Trump has called Putin." That really puts the rumor to rest.

"So, yeah, if it is true, it is indeed concerning."

It's not true.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

