Twice Monthly Webinar Series Discusses Climate Change, Equity, and FEMA Programs

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a FEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting in which the participants said that FEMA relief was "about disaster equity": "We should focus our efforts on LGBTQIA people," said one participant. "They struggled before the storm"

Christopher Rufo tracked down the LinkedIn profile of one of the participants, who explained that he hosted a twice-monthly webinar that discusses climate change and equity.

"Now I work as a Training Manager in the Office of Resilience managing our Resilient & Ready Seminar Series, a twice monthly webinar series that discusses climate change, equity, professional readiness, and FEMA programs." 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bq5nyYWjnW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 7, 2024

Yes, Tyler Atkins is a FEMA Emergency Management Specialist.

It's mind-boggling to think how many people in the federal bureaucracy have jobs that are essentially meaningless make-work that do nothing but compromise the core competencies of their agencies. It's probably a million or more... — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 7, 2024

If someone had mentioned FEMA's "Office of Resilience" I would have thought it was to ensure communities "BOUNCE BACK" after disasters.



Instead it is an office that promotes woke ideas, the opposite of the type of resilience the country needs.



When will congress outlaw DEI… — Bruce Brandt (@k8smate) October 7, 2024

Equity? Ridiculous. Tragedies are not skin color nor social economic selective you fools. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) October 7, 2024

Does FEMA really need a twice-monthly online seminar about equity?

