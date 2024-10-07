On October 7, Reuters Posts Photo of Gaza Woman 'Haunted by Memories'
Twice Monthly Webinar Series Discusses Climate Change, Equity, and FEMA Programs

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a FEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting in which the participants said that FEMA relief was "about disaster equity": "We should focus our efforts on LGBTQIA people," said one participant. "They struggled before the storm"

Christopher Rufo tracked down the LinkedIn profile of one of the participants, who explained that he hosted a twice-monthly webinar that discusses climate change and equity.

Yes, Tyler Atkins is a FEMA Emergency Management Specialist.

He certainly does.

Does FEMA really need a twice-monthly online seminar about equity?

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FEMA EQUITY CHRISTOPHER RUFO

