Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Use SEAL Team Six to Round Up His Political Enemies

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We already have one sitting member of Congress who claims that if Donald Trump "seizes power" again he'll "impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies."

Now Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is warning that if Trump is elected, he's going to use SEAL Team Six to round up his political opponents,

… Someone may need to do a wellness check on this guy.

Note how MSNBC's Jen Psaki just eats it up with a spoon.

Because they believe it.

Things will be so incredibly normal if Trump "seizes power" again. None of this happened in his first term; he's not going to be putting tanks in the streets and dispatching SEAL Team Six. A lot of people are worried, though, because they know they did Trump dirty.

***

Tags: JEN PSAKI MICHAEL COHEN MSNBC NICOLLE WALLACE

