Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Use SEAL Team Six to Round Up His Political Enemies

We already have one sitting member of Congress who claims that if Donald Trump "seizes power" again he'll "impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies."

Now Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is warning that if Trump is elected, he's going to use SEAL Team Six to round up his political opponents,

NEW: Michael Cohen says Donald Trump will use SEAL Team 6 to round up his political opponents if elected president.



The comment comes one week after Cohen said he was going to change his name and flee the country if Trump is elected in November.



Someone may need to do a… pic.twitter.com/77M67AL5nN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

… Someone may need to do a wellness check on this guy.

Note how MSNBC's Jen Psaki just eats it up with a spoon.

Dude is panicking. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 7, 2024

Michael Cohen changing his name and leaving the country for no reason would be pretty hilarious. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

Dude has a classic case of TDS. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 7, 2024

Cohen has gone off the deep end. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) October 7, 2024

Why is MSNBC even entertaining this stupidity? — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) October 7, 2024

Because they believe it.

Well, buddy, start packing! Sooner, the better!! — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) October 7, 2024

Sorry, but I don't recall the last time Michael Cohen said something that was true. At this point, I doubt that's his real name. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 7, 2024

Michael Cohen said he'd abandon his wife and kids, also... 🤡🚨https://t.co/t3CUyJPBie — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 7, 2024

Delusions and hallucinations are the bedrock of the ideologically possessed and mentally ill. — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) October 7, 2024

Michael Cohen needs mental help. As much as I wouldn’t be sad if that happened, it’s definitely not going to happen. However, if I were Trump, and considering all of the lawfare and then attempts to kill him, I would find it very hard to resist the temptation. — M Brace (@MBrace777) October 7, 2024

Once a liar always a liar------ pic.twitter.com/60eiukY708 — David Arcano (@david_arcano) October 7, 2024

Seal Team 6 for him? JROTC will be suffice. — sausau ia (@Sausauia) October 7, 2024

A local Brownies team could do the job. — Jerrell Strawn (@StrawnJerrell) October 7, 2024

The more corrupt the individual, the louder they tend to scream about Trump. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) October 7, 2024

Highly doubt it, he'll be so busy fixing all of these problems we have instead. — Kristy (@iam_kristy40) October 7, 2024

Things will be so incredibly normal if Trump "seizes power" again. None of this happened in his first term; he's not going to be putting tanks in the streets and dispatching SEAL Team Six. A lot of people are worried, though, because they know they did Trump dirty.

