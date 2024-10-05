Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by...
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's...
Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended...
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line...
Truly Disgusting Quincy Institute Fellow Says Israel Had it Coming On October 7th
Sen. Chuck Schumer: The Only Way America Has a Bright Future Is to...
CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to...
Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion Single
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs
Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe
WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are...
Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is...

President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip so he must have thought it was good for Democrats. As we reported, in his opening night slot at the Democratic National Convention, President Joe Biden bragged about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, but having allocated $7.5 billion, the government has managed to build only seven.

Advertisement

Really? Never?

Alex Thompson and Ben Geman report:

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign won't say whether she supports requiring automakers to build only electric or hydrogen vehicles by 2035 — a position she took during her 2020 campaign for president.

  • In a lengthy "fact-check" email last week that covered several issues, a campaign spokesperson included a line saying that Harris "does not support an electric vehicle mandate" — suggesting she changed her previous position, without elaborating. 
  • On Aug. 28 Axios asked the Harris campaign to clarify her position, and whether she would sign or veto a bill she co-sponsored in 2019 that included such a mandate for manufacturers. 
  • On Tuesday afternoon, Harris' campaign ultimately declined to comment.

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Pretty thoroughly.

What happened to Harris' EV mandate? She just forgot about it?

***

Tags: ELECTRIC CARS KAMALA HARRIS MANDATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by the Planning
justmindy
Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's Not to Help Storm Victims
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Brett T.
Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended a Trump Rally
justmindy
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement