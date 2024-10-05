President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip so he must have thought it was good for Democrats. As we reported, in his opening night slot at the Democratic National Convention, President Joe Biden bragged about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, but having allocated $7.5 billion, the government has managed to build only seven.

After Slotkin retreats from EV’s in a new ad this week, Harris told people in Michigan yesterday: "Contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, I will never tell you what kind of car you have to drive.”



pic.twitter.com/X6aj18jGTs — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 5, 2024

Really? Never?

Some more context in this piece.



In 2019, Harris backed a plan requiring all automakers to only make EV’s and hydrogen cars by 2035. https://t.co/ogOwDdDD99 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 5, 2024

Alex Thompson and Ben Geman report:

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign won't say whether she supports requiring automakers to build only electric or hydrogen vehicles by 2035 — a position she took during her 2020 campaign for president. … In a lengthy "fact-check" email last week that covered several issues, a campaign spokesperson included a line saying that Harris "does not support an electric vehicle mandate" — suggesting she changed her previous position, without elaborating.

On Aug. 28 Axios asked the Harris campaign to clarify her position, and whether she would sign or veto a bill she co-sponsored in 2019 that included such a mandate for manufacturers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harris' campaign ultimately declined to comment.

Has she now changed every position she held in 2020? — Xcellent (@Ease_Private) October 5, 2024

Pretty thoroughly.

Kamala Harris is lying.



Here is her bill to ban all gas cars. She made it a top priority in the Senate, being the number one sponsor.



She’ll say anything to get elected. https://t.co/3cqqACf8dv pic.twitter.com/OXHtzMNeUf — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 5, 2024

So she’s lying again. — Sperglord (@Dore2Dore97) October 5, 2024

Doesn't the IRA, the bill Harris was a tie breaker for, include sections that deal with green energy and EVS? — Matthew Battle (@librab103) October 5, 2024

Maybe if we had real journalists they would ask Kamala about this stuff. — Brett Daniels (@BrettDanielsBAL) October 5, 2024

What happened to Harris' EV mandate? She just forgot about it?

***