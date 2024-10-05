WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are...
Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We can't get away from Kamala Harris no matter what we do, but according to Politico, there's some panic that Donald Trump is everywhere and Harris is playing it too safe. 

Alicia Smith reports:

Politico reports:

In interviews with POLITICO, nearly two dozen Democrats described Harris as running a do-no-harm, risk-averse approach to the race they fear could hamper her as the campaign enters its final 30-day stretch.

With early voting by mail and in person already underway in more than half of the country, Harris spent just three days of the last week of September in battleground states. On Sept. 28, when Trump gave a speech in Wisconsin before flying to Alabama for the Georgia-Alabama football game, Harris was attending a fundraiser in San Francisco. And beyond concerns about her schedule, Democrats argue that Harris would benefit from venues that allow her to introduce herself to voters in a more authentic way, such as town hall events, more sit-down interviews and unscripted exchanges with voters.

“There’s a time at which you just have to barnstorm these battlegrounds,” said David Axelrod, the longtime Democratic operative who helped lead Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and was an early critic of President Joe Biden’s campaigning style.

Her teleprompter is in the shop.

Bingo.

Speaking of Biden, he managed to win campaigning from his basement. Maybe she's taking the same strategy.

***

