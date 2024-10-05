Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe

We can't get away from Kamala Harris no matter what we do, but according to Politico, there's some panic that Donald Trump is everywhere and Harris is playing it too safe.

Haunted by 2016, Democrats fear Kamala Harris is playing it too safe: Trump is everywhere. Democrats are increasingly wondering why Harris isn’t. https://t.co/1npSayvOIO — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 5, 2024

Alicia Smith reports:

“Democratic operatives, including some of Harris’s own staffers, are growing increasingly concerned about her relatively light campaign schedule, which has her holding fewer events than Donald Trump and avoiding unscripted interactions with voters and the press almost entirely” — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 5, 2024

“And she has spent nearly half of her post-DNC days in Washington.”



Lackluster campaign. I feel like if I were running for president and entering the home stretch of the campaign - people are voting already - I’d be out there as much as possible. But they’re on mute. — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 5, 2024

Politico reports:

In interviews with POLITICO, nearly two dozen Democrats described Harris as running a do-no-harm, risk-averse approach to the race they fear could hamper her as the campaign enters its final 30-day stretch. With early voting by mail and in person already underway in more than half of the country, Harris spent just three days of the last week of September in battleground states. On Sept. 28, when Trump gave a speech in Wisconsin before flying to Alabama for the Georgia-Alabama football game, Harris was attending a fundraiser in San Francisco. And beyond concerns about her schedule, Democrats argue that Harris would benefit from venues that allow her to introduce herself to voters in a more authentic way, such as town hall events, more sit-down interviews and unscripted exchanges with voters.

“There’s a time at which you just have to barnstorm these battlegrounds,” said David Axelrod, the longtime Democratic operative who helped lead Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and was an early critic of President Joe Biden’s campaigning style.

Hiding is her best strategy for obvious reasons https://t.co/cDv7QSpLUG — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 5, 2024

It’s because she can’t speak English. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 5, 2024

She isn't capable or likeable. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 5, 2024

"HIDEN LIKE BIDEN" KAMALA is not likable, has no real ideas, and is a terrible liar even though it's all she ever really does. — David LaBeouf (@DavidLaBeouf) October 5, 2024

They aren’t wondering — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) October 5, 2024

“We got 32 days. 32 days. 32 days”. - that’s why. — King Tired 3 (@KingLassitude3) October 5, 2024

Her teleprompter is in the shop.

The more people see and hear her, the less they want to see or hear her — james e robertson jr (@Came2BelieveHim) October 5, 2024

She’s a disaster speaking in public and highly unlikable. — Jeffrey Philistine (@TejasGator) October 5, 2024

Because her polls go down every time she speaks extemporaneously. — Carl Pham (@CarlPham9000) October 5, 2024

Everyone knows why Harris is 'playing it safe'. She's not very smart, has a history of Marxist positions, she can't defend the failures of her administration, and when she opens her mouth, salad pours out. — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) October 5, 2024

The answer is obvious but you’re being nice in avoiding it. She’s not smart. She’s dumber than Biden who has end stage dementia. — GT (@23rads) October 5, 2024

Speaking of Biden, he managed to win campaigning from his basement. Maybe she's taking the same strategy.

