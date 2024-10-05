CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wants you to know Donald Trump and J.D. Vance aren't the only election deniers on the ballot this fall. There are Republican candidates for governor and Senate who question the integrity of the 2020 election, "the greatest success of American democracy in history" according to CBS News' Major Garrett.

Dale provides a handy guide so you know whom to avoid at the polls.

It’s not just Trump and Vance. Numerous deniers of the legitimacy of the 2020 election are now Republican candidates for governor, secretary of state and the US Senate around the country.



My guide: https://t.co/sxXTAXWZNb — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 5, 2024

Dale writes:

The success of so many 2020 election deniers in Republican primaries this year demonstrates that Trump’s ongoing campaign of election lies continues to have a strong hold on his party. Even four years later, candidates’ views on the 2020 election are relevant in important practical ways. … At least five of this year’s 11 Republican nominees for governor, at least four of this year’s six Republican nominees for state elections chief, and at least 14 of this year’s 34 Republican nominees for the US Senate have rejected or contested the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Is election denial only a bad thing when Republicans do it? Because there are plenty of Democrats who say elections such as 2016 are illegitimate.

Here’s 24 minutes of Democrats denying the results of elections and, not surprisingly, Daniel Dale doesn’t mention any of this in his report.

pic.twitter.com/iCKCiCwokR https://t.co/Lb068C34Pw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 5, 2024

KAMALA IS LITERALLY ON VIDEO DENYING THE LEGITIMACY OF ELECTIONS.



MY GUIDE: pic.twitter.com/rtuHZZBgFK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2024

Now do 2016 — Justin A (@jtatkins) October 5, 2024

A list of who to vote for. Thanks. — 🍿🇺🇸🍿𝐏𝔬𝔭ⓒ𝔬ᖇ𝕟 ק𝐀𝔱𝕣ιØŤ🍿🇺🇸🍿 (@Popcorn_Patriot) October 5, 2024

It’s funny how many democratic election deniers there were in 2000, 2004 and 2016! And if Trump wins this time around I seriously doubt the left will accept the results! — Rick (@lagoma101) October 5, 2024

Awesome. I hope they're all elected. — Jim Minardi🇺🇸🐊🍀🇮🇱 (@theminardiparty) October 5, 2024

Good. We need all of them in office to get to the bottom of it. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) October 5, 2024

Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams said to say hello. — GoodOldMattyP (@MattyUSMC7380) October 5, 2024

The liberals took Stacey Abrams and put her on "Star Trek" as President of United Earth.

And yet you are ignoring all the times Democrats protested the Presidential elections they lost from 2000 forward. Kinda like the pot calling the kettle black don't you think? — John Fischer (@jedi_medic217) October 5, 2024

Did you post a list like this of all the Democrats who denied or disputed every Republican President's legitimacy for the past 20 years?? — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) October 5, 2024

Daniel Dale out here pretending like 2000, 2004, and 2016 don’t exist. — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) October 5, 2024

Rep. Jamie Raskin stood up and called for Florida's electoral votes for Donald Trump to be thrown out. A few years later, he's on the January 6 select committee.

What’s it like only fact checking for one side? — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) October 5, 2024

