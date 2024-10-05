CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office

There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wants you to know Donald Trump and J.D. Vance aren't the only election deniers on the ballot this fall. There are Republican candidates for governor and Senate who question the integrity of the 2020 election, "the greatest success of American democracy in history" according to CBS News' Major Garrett.

Dale provides a handy guide so you know whom to avoid at the polls.

Dale writes:

The success of so many 2020 election deniers in Republican primaries this year demonstrates that Trump’s ongoing campaign of election lies continues to have a strong hold on his party. Even four years later, candidates’ views on the 2020 election are relevant in important practical ways.

At least five of this year’s 11 Republican nominees for governor, at least four of this year’s six Republican nominees for state elections chief, and at least 14 of this year’s 34 Republican nominees for the US Senate have rejected or contested the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Is election denial only a bad thing when Republicans do it? Because there are plenty of Democrats who say elections such as 2016 are illegitimate.

Rep. Jamie Raskin stood up and called for Florida's electoral votes for Donald Trump to be thrown out. A few years later, he's on the January 6 select committee. 

***

Tags: CNN ELECTION 2016 DANIEL DALE

