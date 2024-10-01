David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Chuck Todd Lauds Rudy Giuliani's Daughter's Endorsement of Kamala Harris
Tim Walz: 'I've Become Friends With School Shooters'
Tim Walz Gets Called Out on Tiananmen Square Lie
CBS Shuts Off the Mics When JD Vance Addresses a Fact Check
After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About...
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton...
LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in...
Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan
AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences
A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and...
The Kids Are NOT Alright: The Atlantic Reports Kids at 'Elite' Colleges Unprepared...
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on...
Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: US in Much Stronger Geopolitical Position Than Four Years Ago

Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on October 01, 2024
Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP

We've just seen Iran hit our ally Israel with a barrage of missiles. The White House recently used taxpayer dollars to fly Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the battleground state of Pennsylvania after he slammed Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance as "too radical" — meaning he wasn't so quick to open the checkbook as the Biden-Harris administration. In Pennsylvania, which certainly wasn't a campaign stop, Zelenskyy toured a munitions factory, where Gov. Josh Shapiro autographed shells bound for Russia.

Advertisement

Then, there were those strikes in Yemen, which Biden hoped could be settled through collective bargaining.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a piece in Foreign Affairs Tuesday about "America's Strategy of Renewal," in which he claims the United States is in a much stronger position geopolitically than it was four years ago.

We're in a proxy war with a nuclear-powered Russia but do go on.

Blinken writes:

The Biden administration’s strategy has put the United States in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago. But our work is unfinished. The United States must sustain its fortitude across administrations to shake the revisionists’ assumptions. It must be prepared for the revisionist states to deepen cooperation with one another to try to make up the difference. It must maintain its commitments to and the trust of its friends. And it must continue to earn the American people’s confidence in the power, purpose, and value of disciplined American leadership in the world.

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
Advertisement

Here's Jake Sullivan from a year ago:

Advertisement

Like every other cabinet member, Blinken is incompetent and delusional.

***

Tags: SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Brett T.
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
CBS Shuts Off the Mics When JD Vance Addresses a Fact Check
Brett T.
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE Blog: Blue Collar vs. Weird - Vance and Walz Face Off in VP Debate
Advertisement