Secretary of State Antony Blinken: US in Much Stronger Geopolitical Position Than Four Years Ago

We've just seen Iran hit our ally Israel with a barrage of missiles. The White House recently used taxpayer dollars to fly Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the battleground state of Pennsylvania after he slammed Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance as "too radical" — meaning he wasn't so quick to open the checkbook as the Biden-Harris administration. In Pennsylvania, which certainly wasn't a campaign stop, Zelenskyy toured a munitions factory, where Gov. Josh Shapiro autographed shells bound for Russia.

Then, there were those strikes in Yemen, which Biden hoped could be settled through collective bargaining.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a piece in Foreign Affairs Tuesday about "America's Strategy of Renewal," in which he claims the United States is in a much stronger position geopolitically than it was four years ago.

We're in a proxy war with a nuclear-powered Russia but do go on.

Blinken writes:

The Biden administration’s strategy has put the United States in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago. But our work is unfinished. The United States must sustain its fortitude across administrations to shake the revisionists’ assumptions. It must be prepared for the revisionist states to deepen cooperation with one another to try to make up the difference. It must maintain its commitments to and the trust of its friends. And it must continue to earn the American people’s confidence in the power, purpose, and value of disciplined American leadership in the world.

Like every other cabinet member, Blinken is incompetent and delusional.

