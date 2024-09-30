MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes

As we reported last month, several Democratic House members wrote a letter to the FEC urging it to issue new rules to censor Elon Musk's Grok-2 AI art generator before the election. "It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election," they wrote. It sounded a lot like a First Amendment violation to us.

On MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," NPR's Maria Hinojosa had a minor meltdown over AI images of Kamala Harris done up in Maoist uniforms. This is something that the candidate has to address, she said, because these images are actually taking off — because they're accurate.

You mean like this one that she hasn’t had an issue with? pic.twitter.com/EhCUVgyjsE — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) September 29, 2024

Her being a Communist is fine? But pics are scary? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HMPzc9RHO6 — Frontier 🇺🇸🍊 (@frontierzman) September 29, 2024

If you don’t want to be called a communist , don’t vote and act like a communist — BowTied BowTier (@BowTiedBowtier) September 29, 2024

It's pretty simple.

Awww. She's up against mean memes and President Trump has been up against the government. Cry more. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) September 30, 2024

Oh, but wait, this is perfectly acceptable? pic.twitter.com/NAXUQBu04u — Yates Unser 🇺🇸 (@ValUnser) September 30, 2024

Yes, it’s accurate. She was raised by a Marxist. So there’s that factoid. — BarbieD (@VaxxVirgin) September 29, 2024

Her crazy "what can be, unburdened by what has been" quote is actual Marxist ideology. She repeated it for years until one of her handlers told her to shut it. — Bob Anders 🇺🇸 (@bobof_the) September 29, 2024

Don't act like Mao and you won't be called Kamaola. pic.twitter.com/k3GtqHQyET — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 30, 2024

What does this mean?



MOOOOORRRREEEEE MEMES!! — Holly at Altitude (@Cholly) September 30, 2024

Listen closely..



She stupidly believes that the reason people think that Kamala is a communist is “because” of the memes.



She is dumber than a bag of rocks.. — Isaac Stein (@IsaacStein1972) September 30, 2024

🤣🤣🤣

Does she think we don't know the images are AI?

We share the images because she's a Communist. We don't think she's a Communist because of the images.

Why are leftists like this? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 30, 2024





She should ask herself why there are so many memes and why they're catching on. Maybe it's something Harris is doing that's inspiring all of these memes.

Breitbart reports that during the same segment, Hinojosa said that "Latinos who support former President Donald Trump 'want to be white.'"

That's NPR for you.

***