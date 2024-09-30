Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 30, 2024
Generated from Grok AI/Townhall Media

As we reported last month, several Democratic House members wrote a letter to the FEC urging it to issue new rules to censor Elon Musk's Grok-2 AI art generator before the election. "It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election," they wrote. It sounded a lot like a First Amendment violation to us.

On MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," NPR's Maria Hinojosa had a minor meltdown over AI images of Kamala Harris done up in Maoist uniforms. This is something that the candidate has to address, she said, because these images are actually taking off — because they're accurate.

It's pretty simple.

She should ask herself why there are so many memes and why they're catching on. Maybe it's something Harris is doing that's inspiring all of these memes.

Breitbart reports that during the same segment, Hinojosa said that "Latinos who support former President Donald Trump 'want to be white.'"

That's NPR for you.

***

