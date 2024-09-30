Meet Inspiration Behind Off-Broadway Play About Son Who Turned in His Father Over January 6

"Fatherland" is now playing at New York City Center off-Broadway, and is summarized on its website:

Fatherland is the true story of an 18-year-old son who turned in his father to the FBI for his militant role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland has landed off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run which the LA Times hails "will leave you shaken." This compelling tale is told verbatim from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

So now we have January 6, the play? MSNBC interviewed Jackson Reffitt, who turned in his own father who had become increasingly radicalized in his view. This reminds us of the posts about how "America's dad" Tim Walz would be the father to a whole generation who had lost their real fathers to Fox News.

.@MSNBC interviewing kids of Jan 6 protesters on how to spot radicalization in their parents pic.twitter.com/Gr4pLTgxcm — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 30, 2024

What awful people MSNBC is made up of. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 30, 2024

Guy Reffitt never entered the Capitol. He never assaulted a police officer. He never hurt anyone. His handgun never removed from its holster.



He's in jail for 7 1/2 years, locked down 23 hours a day with one hour for recreation time. pic.twitter.com/uMBizhaM7Z — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) September 30, 2024

They can’t all be as “peaceful” as 2017 🤡pic.twitter.com/eZjo2otp8r — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 30, 2024





Does anyone remember what the DOJ did to the nearly 200 people that were charged for their crimes they committed during Trump’s inauguration? https://t.co/nyoxFP3U6l pic.twitter.com/sWe5QEv4j1 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 30, 2024

Cultural Revolution level brainwashing and action. By the time this kid realizes the depth and consequences of his betrayal, it will be too late. — alealefrank (@alealefrank) September 30, 2024

I stand corrected, I guess there would be at least one situation where I would abandon my child. — sivispacem (@sivispacem1) September 30, 2024

"It was the hardest decision I've ever made and it continues to haunt me to this day. But I don't regret it."



— @jackson_reffitt on turning in his father for attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6th pic.twitter.com/jHfiDfd31t — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 30, 2024

The left is broken — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 30, 2024

And now you get your coveted 15 minutes of fame, you Marxist Benedict Arnold… this is exactly what Mao demanded of young adults, turn in your parents who challenge the ideology and regime. The struggle sessions are here. — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) September 30, 2024

Oh my god. This is how kids in North Korea turned in their parents for thought crimes against the state. This is sickening to watch. — Kenney Rice (@RiceKenney) September 30, 2024

What an un-American piece of shit. — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) September 30, 2024

What a revolting thing to turn children against their parents. You’re all just vile people. — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) September 30, 2024

He betrayed his father and sold his soul for profit and fame pic.twitter.com/sl3rsiN478 — Paula (@PaulaC_mj1981) September 30, 2024

He just needs a little red book. — Marion County Republicans (@marioncogop) September 30, 2024

What looks like a well off, well fed, well dressed son turned on his father because of differing political ideas. The left encourages this, turning a son on the father that raised and provided for him. To the left politics is more important than family. — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) September 30, 2024

Narrator: it was not, in fact the hardest decision he's ever made — Stephen Schutt (@schuttsm) September 30, 2024

He's so broken up about it he's promoting the play based on his story. Kids turning in their parents to the state … where have we seen that before?

