Meet Inspiration Behind Off-Broadway Play About Son Who Turned in His Father Over January 6

"Fatherland" is now playing at New York City Center off-Broadway, and is summarized on its website:

Fatherland is the true story of an 18-year-old son who turned in his father to the FBI for his militant role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland has landed off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run which the LA Times hails "will leave you shaken." This compelling tale is told verbatim from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

So now we have January 6, the play? MSNBC interviewed Jackson Reffitt, who turned in his own father who had become increasingly radicalized in his view. This reminds us of the posts about how "America's dad" Tim Walz would be the father to a whole generation who had lost their real fathers to Fox News.


He's so broken up about it he's promoting the play based on his story. Kids turning in their parents to the state … where have we seen that before?

***

