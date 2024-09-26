Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit

As Twitchy reported a few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy essentially campaigned for the Kamala Harris campaign on U.S. soil after the Department of Defense flew Zelenskyy to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to visit a munitions factory where Gov. Josh Shapiro, who'd be the Democratic vice presidential nominee if he weren't Jewish, signed artillery shells.

Let's be clear..



Harris-Walz do not want to end the war in Ukraine. What they are doing by having Zelensky in Pennsylvania at an artillery plant with Shapiro, autographing a munition to be used against Putin is starting WW3.



Ukraine IS NOT our ally, nor NATO. Act of War.… pic.twitter.com/ctqlTSfI5y — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) September 23, 2024

This was after Zelenskyy had told the New York Times that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance was "too radical": "His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable," Zelensky said.

Axios reports that House Democrats are fuming over the Republicans' "barrage" against the Zelenskyy trip.

House Democrats fume at GOP's barrage against Zelensky trip to Pennsylvania https://t.co/1FZ8YWPfwy — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2024

Then they shouldn't have had the tiny tyrant meddling in our election. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 26, 2024

I regret to inform you that Republicans are barraging now https://t.co/jwE3oI88vY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 26, 2024

Politico reports that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has launched an investigation into the taxpayer-funded campaign stop.

Comer wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland:

In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power under the theory that he attempted to use a foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign, despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump. The Biden-Harris Administration recently flew the same foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—on an American-taxpayer-funded flight to Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which has been described as the “trickiest battleground for Vice President Kamala Harris to win.” The Committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris Administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power.

Of course, they did. I think it could backfire on them, though. That bipartisan Senate "border security" bill was actually a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, with some spare change thrown at the border to get the Republicans to sign it.

"I'll get the war with Ukraine and Russia ended. If I'm President-Elect, I'll get it done before even becoming president," Donald Trump said at the ABC News presidential debate.

I can't see Vladimir Putin taking President Kamala Harris seriously. He has endorsed her, though.

Americans are getting weary of this proxy war with Russia, a nuclear power. To the Harris campaign, there's no end in sight — just more and more aid sent overseas.

Gone are the days when American celebrities were flying over to Ukraine for photo ops with Zelenskyy and his wife.

