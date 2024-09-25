CNN's Brian Stelter Wants to Know Why Donald Trump Is Fixated on Kamala Harris' McDonald's Job

Thank God Brian Stelter is back on CNN, said no one. CNN's chief media analyst has been watching Donald Trump rallies on Fox News and wondering why Trump is so fixated on Kamala Harris' college job working at McDonald's. If you ask us, it's Harris who's fixated on her job working at McDonald's. She grew up a middle class kid, you know.

Advertisement

I come from the middle class—I worked at McDonald’s while I was in college. My mother made sure we knew that opportunity is not available to everyone.



As president, my priority will be to create an opportunity economy—and make sure every American has the chance to succeed. pic.twitter.com/1VuvPi8IBw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2024

"Vice President Harris — what is your plan to lower grocery prices?"

"Well, I was raised a middle-class kid who worked at McDonald's."

Trump's "fixation" on her McDonald's job probably has its roots entirely in this line we reported on earlier:

TRUMP: "I'm going to McDonald's and I'm gonna stand over the French fries because I wanna see what her job really wasn't like." pic.twitter.com/pkC9z5CszO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2024

If only we had a CNN media analyst to explain it to us:

Why is Donald Trump fixated on Kamala Harris's old McDonald's job — and insistent that she never really worked there at all? @kaitlancollins and I broke it down pic.twitter.com/Re7tqHuBtL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 25, 2024

Stelter sure did slide right back into his old gig of carrying water for the Democrats.

Stelter has become a total sellout. Fat, potato headed jerkoff. Only those he deems worthy can reply to his bullshit. https://t.co/4Ge1NUSIoU — Neddy P Sketti (@pmh12540) September 25, 2024

Has been a total sellout.

Brian limited replies but you can read the context he’s leaving out right here: https://t.co/j0FtVMAVSl https://t.co/C3XWwgIiY3 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 25, 2024

Joseph Simonson, Chuck Ross, and Andrew Kerr:

Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story. For decades, Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college. Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she "was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s."

Advertisement

Harris seems to think it's important enough now to mention in every speech … of course, Trump is going to pounce.

Her campaign refuses to say which franchise she worked at. That's bizarre in itself. When Obama told reporters the location of the Baskin Robbins store where he worked, reporters interviewed his former boss. Do your job and find out which store it was. https://t.co/U8XBcB8GQt — Beautyinnis (@beautyinnis) September 25, 2024

When they have to defend your I worked at McDonald's lie, you know she's down bad https://t.co/cK5iO4YhtB — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) September 25, 2024

CNN has reporters on staff, right? Can't one of them find out if the story is true?

***