Donald Trump Promises to End Biden-Harris Administration's 'Parole Flights'
Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black...
You Won't Believe What This New York City Councilman Is Asking For
Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficien...
If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired...
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Ex...
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic...
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor...
RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with...
Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...

CNN's Brian Stelter Wants to Know Why Donald Trump Is Fixated on Kamala Harris' McDonald's Job

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 25, 2024
Grok

Thank God Brian Stelter is back on CNN, said no one. CNN's chief media analyst has been watching Donald Trump rallies on Fox News and wondering why Trump is so fixated on Kamala Harris' college job working at McDonald's. If you ask us, it's Harris who's fixated on her job working at McDonald's. She grew up a middle class kid, you know.

Advertisement

"Vice President Harris — what is your plan to lower grocery prices?"

"Well, I was raised a middle-class kid who worked at McDonald's."

Trump's "fixation" on her McDonald's job probably has its roots entirely in this line we reported on earlier:

If only we had a CNN media analyst to explain it to us:

Stelter sure did slide right back into his old gig of carrying water for the Democrats.

Recommended

Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People
Brett T.
Advertisement

Has been a total sellout.

Joseph Simonson, Chuck Ross, and Andrew Kerr:

Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story. For decades, Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college. Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she "was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s."

Advertisement

Harris seems to think it's important enough now to mention in every speech … of course, Trump is going to pounce.

CNN has reporters on staff, right? Can't one of them find out if the story is true?

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP MCDONALDS KAITLAN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People
Brett T.
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
You Won't Believe What This New York City Councilman Is Asking For
RickRobinson
Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficient Assets'
Brett T.
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor to Trans Activist
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired to Help'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People Brett T.
Advertisement