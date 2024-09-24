Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel

Back in 2021, when there was speculation that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, sanctuary state California announced that it would be an abortion sanctuary where women from all over the country could come to have their abortions. The proposal included covering travel expenses, lodging, and the cost of the procedure.

BREAKING: California unveils plan to become an abortion "sanctuary" if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The proposal would include paying for travel, lodging and procedures for people from other states who want to have an abortion. https://t.co/h7TYgXHvNK — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2021

Now it's 2024, and apparently Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been hard at work on drawing up legislation that would set up a federal government grant to help pay for abortion tourism, including travel and lodging as well as child care. With such a bill, perhaps Amber Nicole Thurman — who died from complications from a chemical abortion — would be alive today.

How are they able to continue these lies? The real stories are out there. — Frankie Lee Vaughn (@FranKeyVaughn) September 24, 2024

I guess he didn’t hear that was all complete bullshit. Not surprising. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) September 24, 2024

Schumer is a liar. The abortion pill they took is what caused the problems for these two women and medical professionals failed to treat the symptoms in time. — SaltwaterCowboy (@RLeguerrie5612) September 24, 2024

There was nothing in Georgia law that would have stopped these women from receiving lifesaving care.

Why are we allowing him to get away with these lies? — WeezeeJoe (@WeezeeJoe) September 24, 2024

Repeat the lie. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.



And watch it stick.@SenSchumer you are an abhorrent human being. — Enamorada Rashi Del Sol 🇺🇸🇪🇸🇮🇱🇻🇪 (@EnamoradaDelSo1) September 24, 2024

If their doctors scheduled a follow-up visit after prescribing an abortion pill then the sepsis would have been diagnosed and both women would have been saved. This was a medical malpractice issue. All could get life saving care anywhere. Stop the lies! — Republican Landslide 2024 (@DARProud) September 24, 2024

Democrats love abortion so much they will pay you to have one. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) September 24, 2024

Why are the Democrats so extremely obsessed with abortion? It's the least of our current issues. It's the only thing they campaign on. It is straight up creepy. — JMS (@onthebeach316) September 24, 2024

As we reported, Kamala Harris led a chant of Thurman's name at a campaign rally in Georgia. They've got their story and they're sticking to it.

