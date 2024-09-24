Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel

Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Back in 2021, when there was speculation that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, sanctuary state California announced that it would be an abortion sanctuary where women from all over the country could come to have their abortions. The proposal included covering travel expenses, lodging, and the cost of the procedure.

Now it's 2024, and apparently Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been hard at work on drawing up legislation that would set up a federal government grant to help pay for abortion tourism, including travel and lodging as well as child care. With such a bill, perhaps Amber Nicole Thurman — who died from complications from a chemical abortion — would be alive today.

There was nothing in Georgia law that would have stopped these women from receiving lifesaving care.

As we reported, Kamala Harris led a chant of Thurman's name at a campaign rally in Georgia. They've got their story and they're sticking to it.

***

Tags: ABORTION CHUCK SCHUMER

