Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 21, 2024

Last month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order that required all votes for the upcoming election to be cast by paper ballot. This is the way countries around the world have been doing it and coming up with the results that same night … meanwhile, we had to wait until 3 in the morning for John Podesta to come out and say that Hillary Clinton would not be giving a statement on election night 2016.

On Friday, Georgia's State Election Board passed a new rule that will require poll workers to count all ballots by hand. This sent MSNBC's Rachel Maddow into fits, saying that "radical stuff [was] going on in Georgia." Maddow seems concerned that it would take literally months to count the ballots.

But would having a paper trail that you could audit increase election integrity?

Every four years, despite the introduction of electronic voting machines, tallying up a winner becomes more and more difficult.

Why didn't it take months before when we did it that way? Is there something she isn't telling us?

***

