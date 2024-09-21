Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots

Last month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order that required all votes for the upcoming election to be cast by paper ballot. This is the way countries around the world have been doing it and coming up with the results that same night … meanwhile, we had to wait until 3 in the morning for John Podesta to come out and say that Hillary Clinton would not be giving a statement on election night 2016.

On Friday, Georgia's State Election Board passed a new rule that will require poll workers to count all ballots by hand. This sent MSNBC's Rachel Maddow into fits, saying that "radical stuff [was] going on in Georgia." Maddow seems concerned that it would take literally months to count the ballots.

Rachel Maddow is having a meltdown over Georgia’s new rule that requires hand counting ballots in the 2024 Election.



“Radical stuff going on in Georgia” 🤣



These people are TERRIFIED of what the results will look like without their precious vote counting machines. pic.twitter.com/mSlHGFBesr — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) September 21, 2024

But would having a paper trail that you could audit increase election integrity?

She doesn’t even know what she’s talking about here. — عايض سعد (@cynhope54) September 21, 2024

So radical..she doesn't know it used to be the norm? — Austin (@FireBeardViking) September 21, 2024

Rachel Maddow is too dumb to comprehend “counting.” — Shawn869Caver (@HruschkaS73854) September 21, 2024

Sounds more like an insult aimed at the people of Georgia, are they that stupid where she thinks it will take them months? — 🍄Vega-san🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Critical_San) September 21, 2024

Does she realize this isn't a HAND COUNT of the votes, but simply counting how many ballots are in the precinct?? And it's daily, so counts will typically be 50-500 (at most).



This person is retarded. — CannCon (@CannConActual) September 21, 2024

Wait, I thought we weren’t supposed to expect results right away and that was totally normal! — Phil Count (@count_phil) September 21, 2024

Every four years, despite the introduction of electronic voting machines, tallying up a winner becomes more and more difficult.

Every time I hear one of these idiots speak I’m just blown away. We’ve always for decades and decades hand counted and we knew the results on election night. Every single state should revert back to that. — Deb (@sazzy3000) September 21, 2024

Rachel Maddow right now: pic.twitter.com/ZoqBXZtS3V — Patriot German Shepherd 🇺🇸🥓 (@DetRockCity13) September 21, 2024

Counting votes is radical! 😆 — BobbyKay76 (@BobbyKay76) September 21, 2024

If they didn't have anything to hide they would be happy about this. Because then they could prove there is no funny business. The fact that they are melting down over it, tells you all you need to know. — Lioness Mom (@LionessMom17) September 21, 2024

Why didn't it take months before when we did it that way? Is there something she isn't telling us?

