Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order Requiring Paper Ballots

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would have made a great running mate for Donald Trump, but Virginia can't afford to lose him as governor. On Thursday, Younking issued an executive order requiring votes to be cast with paper ballots. There's one check for election integrity.

Ha! Remember when Jill Stein claimed that Russians had infiltrated polling places with floppy disks to reprogram the voting machines and fix the election?

Wouldn't it be nice to have the winner declared on election night … and not at three in the morning waiting for more ballots to be found.

