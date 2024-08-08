Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order Requiring Paper Ballots

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would have made a great running mate for Donald Trump, but Virginia can't afford to lose him as governor. On Thursday, Younking issued an executive order requiring votes to be cast with paper ballots. There's one check for election integrity.

JUST IN: VA Gov. Youngkin has issued an executive order to require all votes for the upcoming election to be cast by paper ballot.



Executive Order 35 requires the election security procedures to be put into place during Youngkin’s term.



